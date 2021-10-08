“LeBron James on that #2 spot should be a cause for a week-long celebration for him”: Skip Bayless denounces USA Today for ranking the Lakers star as the 2nd greatest ever

USA Today released their top 10 greatest all-time players list, ranking LeBron James 2nd on the list just behind Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest athletes ever. Ever since Bron set foot as one of the most hyped rookies ever, he had an immediate impact for the Cavaliers and in no time, drew GOAT comparisons to the legend Michael Jordan.

Over the past 18 years, the King has achieved it all, building one of the greatest resumes ever. LBJ has 17 All-Stars appearances, 17 All-NBA selections, 4 NBA championships, 4 MVPs, 4 Final MVPs and will surely be enshrined in the Hall-Of-Fame once he decides to hang his boots. Oh, and he has a stunning career average of 27 points, 7.4 assists, 7.4 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.

Entering his 18th campaign, LeBron is still one of the top players in the league. In fact, ESPN ranked LBJ as the 3rd best player for the 2021-2022 season only behind Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Undoubtedly, King James is one of the best players. And recently, USA Today released their list of the top 10 greatest all-time players, ranking LeBron 2nd just behind Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

While there are many who agree with this list, Skip Bayless, widely considered as a LeBron hater, had a difference in opinion. Particularly with James being ranked 2nd.

“LeBron James is the worst superstar free-throw shooter”: Skip Bayless places the Lakers star 9th on his all-time list

As soon as USA Today released their all-time list, Bayless was quick enough to criticise it. On the recent episode of “UNDISPUTED”, Skip exclaimed:

“You should be celebrating about this list.”

“This should be cause for a week-long celebration that USA Today actually put LeBron James number 2 on the all-time list. You’re kidding. What? What are you talking about? This is nothing but a politically correct choice. It’s because they don’t want to burn the bridge to LeBron and his inner circle, who are all very powerful in the field of sports.”

“LeBron James is disqualified from the 2nd spot on this list because he is a shockingly lousy three-point shooter for his status – the ‘second-best player’, you call him the ‘GOAT’.

LeBron James is simply the worst superstar free-throw shooter I’ve ever seen of a player of this magnitude. And he’s the unclutchest late-game free-throw shooter in the history of basketball given his magnitude. Disqualified, disqualified, disqualified.”

“There is no way LeBron belongs that high on this list.”

USA Today actually putting LeBron James No. 2 on their all-time list should be cause for a week-long celebration for LeBron and his camp. There’s no way he belongs that high. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/36X78LmD3A — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 8, 2021

Skip Bayless went on to name his top 10 all-time list. And as expected he had James at the 9th position of the list just above Wilt Chamberlain.

Entering the 2021-2022 campaign, LeBron can very well win his 5th title with a star-studded Lakers team. If he does manage to add one more title to his resume, there is no doubt Bron will be one step closer to dethroning His Airness as the GOAT. And hopefully, will boost up his rankings on Skip Bayless’ worthless all-time list.