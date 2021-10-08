Basketball

“LeBron James on that #2 spot should be a cause for a week-long celebration for him”: Skip Bayless denounces USA Today for ranking the Lakers star as the 2nd greatest ever

“LeBron James on that #2 spot should be a cause for a week-long celebration for him”: Skip Bayless denounces USA Today for ranking the Lakers 2nd greatest ever
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"They’ve had issues"– Red Bull boss Christian Horner alleges Mercedes new engine to Lewis Hamilton is forced rather than a tactical decision
Next Article
"We desperately need him to get up there in the remaining races"– Red Bull yearning for points haul by Sergio Perez in attempt to win the championship
Latest Posts