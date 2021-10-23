“LeBron James blocks Cam Johnson then loses interest in the game”: Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless slams the Lakers superstar for being unprofessional

LeBron James suddenly loses interest in playing after stopping a Phoenix fast break as his team was down 87-55 in the third quarter.

The Lakers are off to a rough start this season. Starting the year 0-2, it looks like the veteran Lakers team cannot keep up and are falling apart. Two games into the season, and it seems like LeBron has already had enough of it.

The Lakers were down 87-55 in the third quarter against the Suns with two minutes left. James had just successfully stopped a Cam Johnson dunk attempt. After that. Well, look what happens.

The Lakers are getting crushed and it looks like LeBron has given up😬 pic.twitter.com/jLjTEnIH2U — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 23, 2021

This incident doesn’t paint LeBron and the Lakers in a good light. However, this “lack of effort” unfortunately, is not new with LeBron. The four-time champion received some criticism last year as well for showing similar body language in the Lakers’ Game 6 elimination game against… the Suns.

It’s just that usually, this “load-managing” play by LeBron is often seen as the regular season begins to wrap up, not in the second game.

Like always, Skip Bayless had his say on the matter –

Embarrassing for LeBron to stay in the backcourt that long, apparently admiring his “block” of Cam Johnson and exchanging trash talk with the Phoenix bench. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 23, 2021

LeBron James is supposed to be the leader of this team, but seeing such a lack of interest can be demoralizing for the rest of the team. The King should know better.

What’s next for LeBron James and the LA Lakers?

It is only two games into the NBA season, but the Lakers faithful are real concerned. They are a team that has championship aspirations, but as of now, it is only dysfunction and turmoil.

However, the Lakers are a completely new squad, and it might take some time getting used to each other. For a team that is said to have experience and veterans on the squad, they sure don’t act like it. We’ll see what happens with this Lakers team as the season progresses.

However, if there is one man who can make this work, it is LeBron James. One thing we’ve all learned from LeBron’s career is when his back is against the wall, he is a different beast. He might need to turn in to LeGM if the chemistry issues pertain after a week or two.

The Lakers face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The Grizzlies are coming off a win against the Cavs, with their point guard Ja Morant having a sensational performance.