“Anthony Davis and I have ‘squashed’ the beef”: Dwight Howard alludes to ‘sunshine and rainbows’ between him and the Lakers forward following embarrassing scuffle in loss to Suns

Dwight Howard takes to his post-game presser to confirm that him and Anthony Davis have squashed their on-court beef with each other.

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t particularly look like a team destined to win a championship in their near blowout loss against the Phoenix Suns. Perhaps what sums up the entirety of the night for the purple and gold would be Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard getting into it with one another amidst their loss to Chris Paul and company.

In this video, you can see Anthony Davis forcibly push Dwight back into his seat after he tries to stand up and verbally defend himself. This leads to a rather significant scuffle between the two where other Lakers had to step in and separate the two before things could escalate.

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard getting into it on the bench… 🎥 @Pickswise pic.twitter.com/KbhfIP7mLS — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 23, 2021

Also read: “Devin Booker really rocked the baby against Russell Westbrook”: Suns superstar mocks the Lakers guard by using his own celebration against him

Perhaps unrelated to the pseudo-fight but Dwight Howard was benched for the remainder of the game following his scuffle with AD. Dwight however, shuts down this notion immediately as he says in his post game presser, “That had nothing to do with it.”

Dwight Howard explains what transpired between him and Anthony Davis.

As expected, the scuffle didn’t have anything to do with other than what was happening in the Lakers game at that particular moment. An in-game blunder led up to Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard getting heated on the bench, according to the latter.

“We squashed it right then and there. We just had a disagreement about something else on the floor, we’re both very passionate about winning, we didn’t want to lose this game, so we both just got it out the way. We’re grown men. We squashed it, it’s going to be chill between me and him.”

Dwight Howard said that he and Anthony Davis “squashed it” after their bench disagreement pic.twitter.com/VOtnyoo6V8 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 23, 2021

Also read: “Rajon Rondo makes interesting hand gesture to the fan”: Lakers reserve point guard gets fan expelled after altercation during Suns’ blowout win at Staples Center

Lakers legend, Magic Johnson, took to Twitter to call out the fight between Anthony Davis and Dwight, saying he had never seen anything like it in the 42 years he’s been associated with the purple and gold.

Anthony Davis is yet to speak out about the scuffle.