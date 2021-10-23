“LeBron James was down by 30?! That is EMBARASSING!”: NBA fans flame the Lakers as they suffer an embarassing loss to Chris Paul and the Suns

NBA Twitter flames LeBron James and the LA Lakers as they suffer an embarrassing loss to Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns

Yikes doesn’t begin to describe the Lakers‘ situation right now.

Yes, the franchise has only lost two games, that really isn’t the issue here. At the end of the day, it was only expected for the franchise to have an adjustment period. Given that fact, their loss to the Warriors wasn’t too bad. Golden State is a good team after all. And while the Lakers did lose a significant lead early on, it was a pretty close loss. The one against Phoenix though, was anything but that.

Internal conflicts between Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis, lazy defense, and an overall lack of efficiency for stretches in the game, resulted in the Lakeshow losing 115-105.

The worst part is, the final score doesn’t even come close to doing justice just how bad LA was. They were behind for almost the whole game and were even down by 32 points at one point. Not exactly something you’d expect from a contending team.

With such an embarrassing showing now on the books, let’s just say NBA Twitter was bursting with reactions.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter explodes as LeBron James and the Lakers show off a horrible performance against the Suns

Just about everyone wants a shot at the Lakers right now. So without further ado, how about we just show you some of the more savage ones on the topic?

Your friendly reminder that the Lakers are winless since this happened 😁 pic.twitter.com/hd29YJHw4f — Branden Marotta (@brmarotta_) October 23, 2021

This is some embarrassing stuff being displayed by the @Lakers. They are down by 30. They’ve been outscored in the paint 46-8. Teammates are fighting with each other and nobody can hit a damn jump shot. It’s only Game 2 of the season, but damn! Plus, the effort sucks!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 23, 2021

Phoenix seeing the Lakers fight pic.twitter.com/5D4BYc6ACg — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 23, 2021

Dwight and AD fighting

Lebron not trying

Lakers fighting each other

Lakers down 30

Rondo finger gun gesture at a fan Everything is fine… pic.twitter.com/0Fo4NNlbq3 — CarlosStory (@CarlosxcStory) October 23, 2021

After seeing these reactions, we just hope that for the team’s sake, and even Lakers nation’s sake, this franchise figures it all out soon. Or there could be hell to pay very, very soon.

