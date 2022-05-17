Basketball

“LeBron James broke the backboard while playing 1v1 vs son Bronny James”: Lakers superstar hilariously flexes during a Q&A session with fans

"LeBron James broke the backboard while playing 1v1 vs son Bronny James": Lakers superstar hilariously flexes during a Q&A session with fans
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Chris Paul lit your a*s up last year and your response was to push him in the back": Former Suns star shows Pat Bev his place, calls him a failure after Wolves guard's all-out attack on CP3
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James broke the backboard while playing 1v1 vs son Bronny James": Lakers superstar hilariously flexes during a Q&A session with fans
“LeBron James broke the backboard while playing 1v1 vs son Bronny James”: Lakers superstar hilariously flexes during a Q&A session with fans

Lakers superstar LeBron James has a hysterical response when asked if his son Bronny has…