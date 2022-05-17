“LeBron James broke the backboard while playing 1v1 vs son Bronny James”: Lakers superstar hilariously flexes during a Q&A session with fans

Lakers superstar LeBron James has a hysterical response when asked if his son Bronny has beat him in a 1v1 yet.

Entering his 20th season soon, LeBron James continues to age like fine wine, playing some of his best basketball as he looks to dethrone Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. King James is on his way to defying the standard norms of sports science.

As James continues to be in his prime, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him play with or against his son Bronny. The King’s eldest child is currently playing for the Sierra Canyon School in LA and maybe drafted straight from high school.

During a press conference at the All-Star weekend earlier this year, James confessed he would play his final season with son Bronny at any cost. The four-time champion lives up to his family-man image, attending his kids’ games and cheering from the sidelines.

With the off-season setting in early for James, the superstar would engage in a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter. The former scoring champion was his candid self, addressing various questions, including his 1v1 battles with son Bronny.

LeBron James and Bronny failed to complete their last 1v1 game.

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, James asked his fans to shoot what they felt like asking him. One of the highlights was his response on if son Bronny had defeated him in a 1v1.

The last time we actually played I shattered the backboard on a dunk so we couldn’t finish the game. ‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

When your son is beating you 1-on-1 just break the backboard before you can finish the game pic.twitter.com/q9MUemanNe — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) May 17, 2022

Why you do that to Bonny? That’s mean. pic.twitter.com/3gi5CCUQNY — ARMills (@armills122) May 17, 2022

While it is not hard imagining James shattering the backboard, the fact that he didn’t show any mercy towards his kid speaks volumes of his competitive spirit.

If Bronny makes it into the NBA with his LBJ being there, they will be the first father-son duo to play in league history.