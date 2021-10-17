“LeBron James called Austin Reaves to shoot with him after practice”: Lakers reporter reveals how 4-time Finals MVP is already tutoring their rookies ahead of 2021-22 NBA season

There’s no doubt that the LA Lakers are in desperate need of shooting to surround LeBron James, which is why Austin Reaves is getting extra reps.

Austin Reaves is a 4-year college product whom Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ FO drafted this year. He’s aged 23 at the moment and showed flashes of NBA-level smarts during his college career.

Reaves possesses certain intangibles that are invaluable at the NBA level for any and every player. He may not be the most athletic prospect in the league, but he certainly has enough of it to compete well.

Where Austin Reaves adds another dimension to the Lakers this season is in the spacing and shooting department. The former Wichita State player transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners in 2018 on the strength of his exemplary sharpshooting.

It’s a skill that the Lakers are currently in short supply of – particularly at the guard position. Their best guard shooter in Malik Monk is sidelined for the start of the season with a groin strain.

This leaves the likes of Rondo, Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker, who’re nowhere close to good at providing the kind of spacing that would win the Lakers an extended run of games.

This makes it very crucial for the rest of the team to step it up from the perimeter. It also means that they’re looking to groom Austin Reaves for the role – at least starting this season.

LeBron James called Austin Reaves to shoot with him after practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are a mere 2 days away from their season opener against the Warriors. LeBron James will be looking to break their 9-game losing streak stretching back to the playoffs to this year’s preseason.

This means that he needs to be locked in right from the get-go – especially with a new supporting cast. And to acclimate himself with the shooters around him, LeBron James is definitely putting in work.

Kyle Goon reports that LeBron and Austin Reaves stayed after regular practice today to get some shots up at the behest of the 4-time league MVP.

LeBron just called Austin Reaves up from his seat to shoot with him after practice. pic.twitter.com/4XtUfwEQuN — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 17, 2021

