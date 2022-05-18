“LeBron James can bring anybody, they ain’t beating Michael Jordan and me!”: Scottie Pippen refuses to acknowledge Lakers’ superstar forming a pair to beat the legendary Bulls’ duo

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are one of the best duos in NBA history. In fact, Scottie believes there is nobody who can beat them!

For the majority of the 1990s, the NBA was dominated by the legendary Chicago Bulls dynasty. The team was led by one of the greatest duos of all time, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

The two superstars helped lead the Bulls to six championships, pulling off a three-peat on two separate occasions. There was nobody who could stop the Batman & Robin of the Windy City.

With Jordan’s scoring and Scottie’s ability as a point forward, the Bulls broke numerous records including the wins record in 1996. A record that was held by the infamous Showtime Lakers.

On this day in 1996, the Bulls defeated the Bullets 103-93 to finish the season with a 72-10 record before going on to win their fourth NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/nV7Re04ChA — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 21, 2020

Also Read: “Gregg Popovich traded me to Chicago; ‘Here’s your sh*, get the f**k out’”: Dennis Rodman opened up about how he ended up alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

There have been numerous debates on which duo is the greatest in NBA history. There’s Shaq and Kobe, D-Wade and LeBron, Magic and Kareem. Safe to say Jordan and Pippen are surely on that list.

Scottie Pippen believes there is no duo LeBron James could pick that can beat him and Michael Jordan

Recently, LeBron James answered a few questions via Twitter. One of the questions was a hypothetical, asking LeBron which player he would pair up with in order to take on MJ and Scottie.

King James made his choices, and they certainly aren’t half bad, as the four-time champion stated he would pick either Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, or Kyrie Irving.

When asked which pairing he would be most concerned to face, Pippen confidently said, “Nobody”!

Also Read: “Kobe, KD, or Kyrie”: LeBron James dishes out his top 3 choices for teammate in a 2v2 battle against MJ and Scottie Pippen

A confident proclamation from Pippen. Regardless of the match it certainly would be a one for the ages. Whether it’s LeBron alongside Kobe, KD, or Kyrie. Scottie Pippen is sure that he and MJ will be up for the challenge.