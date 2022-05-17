“Kobe, KD, or Kyrie”: LeBron James dishes out his top 3 choices for a teammate in a 2v2 battle against MJ and Scottie Pippen

Lakers superstar LeBron James dishes out his top 3 choices when asked which teammate would he like to pair up with to face MJ and Scottie Pippen in a 2v2.

The 2021-22 season was a disappointing affair for LeBron James, who played some of his career-best basketball at age 37-years old. The LA Lakers, who were sixteen games below +500, failed to make it to the postseason. In his 19th season, the King averaged 30.3 PPG, shooting above 50% from the field.

While his fans miss seeing him in the playoffs, James continues to entertain them on social media. The four-time Finals MVP recently engaged in a Q&A session on Twitter, answering an array of questions. It was an opportunity for fans to seek candid responses from their favorite superstar.

An interesting question that came to attention during the interaction was the following.

“If you (James) had to choose one teammate (past or present) in a 2v2 to play against MJ and Scottie Pippen, who are you choosing?”

While James did not give one name, he would dish out his top 3 choices, boasting Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving.

With the LBJ vs. MJ GOAT debate reaching a saturation point, it was interesting to see fans and James discuss other subjects. While the 1v1 or 3v3 continues to be a staple topic of discussion, it was riveting to see James pick a teammate in a 2v2 battle against the Bulls duo of Jordan and Pippen.

The former Cavs player had Kobe, KD, and Kyrie as his top 3 choices. While we may never know the answer to this question, these subjects make for a hot topic of discussion in television debates, radio shows, and podcasts.

Kobe, KD or Kyrie — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

The legendary duo of MJ and Pippen played 10-seasons together for the Bulls, winning six championships, consisting of two 3-peats. While speaking of James’ 3 choices to team up with, the Lakers MVP has only played with Irving.

However, the two former Cavs teammates were behind one of the greatest comebacks in American sports history. The Cavaliers became the first team in Finals history to come back from a 3-1 deficit against a 73-9 Warriors team.

On the other hand, having Kobe or Durant would give you the ammunition on the offensive side of schemes.

However, it’s surprising James doesn’t have Dwyane Wade or Anthony Davis on his radar, having won a championship with each of them.