Miscellaneous

“LeBron James can get to $1 billion without gambling every day, take notes Michael Jordan!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Forbes grants the Lakers superstar billionaire status

It is official, LeBron James is now worth $1,000,000,000 and he did so without gambling every day, time for Michael Jordan to take notes. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

