“LeBron James can get to $1 billion without gambling every day, take notes Michael Jordan!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Forbes grants the Lakers superstar billionaire status

It is official, LeBron James is now worth $1,000,000,000 and he did so without gambling every day, time for Michael Jordan to take notes.

It is not every day that you see an athlete achieve billionaire status. In fact, we are on the verge of seeing it happen for the first time to an active athlete. According to Forbes magazine, LeBron James is now officially a billionaire.

The Lakers superstar was declared an official billionaire by Forbes and Twitter erupted. erupted. You can find virtually every single person either praising the all-timer.

He is by all accounts an incredibly shrewd businessman. From a range of investments that include owning a tequila company, Blaze pizza, and part-ownership of Liverpool FC, LeBron knows where to park the cash.

Not to mention, his sheer array of endorsement deals helps rake in a handsome sum every year. On top of that, he is still an active NBA player.

He netted a salary of $41 million this year and his endorsements combined to make him the highest-paid athlete of 2021. He netted a total of a whopping $121.2 million as of last year. Insane.

LeBron James has reached $1 BILLION in net worth, making him the second athlete ever behind Michael Jordan to become a billionaire, per Forbes. https://t.co/k5N2SfmPvz — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) June 2, 2022

LeBron James did not gamble his way to a billion!

As a Twitter user pointed out, LeBron reached this without gambling, Unlike a certain Michael Jordan.

LeBron can get a billion without gambling everyday, take notes JorFraud pic.twitter.com/dnEnan5sas — Nova (@Ventasion) June 2, 2022

Liverpool fans will be certainly happy their part-owner is now a billionaire.

Liverpool part-owner LeBron James has become the first active NBA player ever to be valued at $1 billion via @Forbes. pic.twitter.com/pOkoP2VOGZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 2, 2022

Another user pointed out that like a startup, LeBron bootstrapped his way to a billion. Chuckleworthy.

LeBron James is now officially a Unicorn. $1 Billion valuation. Fully bootstrapped. — Palak Zatakia (@palakzat) June 2, 2022



So, did he make it? Is reaching a billionaire status the ultimate pinnacle of financial prowess an athlete can showcase? Yes and yes! And in the words of King James himself, yes we did!

