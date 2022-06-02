Basketball

“Did you and LeBron James try to protect each other from bad breath?”: When Ellen quizzed Justin Timberlake’s talking mannerisms 

"Did you and LeBron James try to protect each other from bad breath?": When Ellen quizzed Justin Timberlake's talking mannerisms 
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"LeBron James you rocking with Adam Sandler? Stephen Curry is chasing Michael Jordan's 6 rings": Fans remind Lakers star that he was 'The Chosen One' at Hustle premiere
Next Article
Sentinels announce on Twitter that SEN SicK will be taking an extended leave due to "family matters"; SEN Rawkus to replace SicK for the remainder of Stage 2 challengers
NBA Latest Post
"Did you and LeBron James try to protect each other from bad breath?": When Ellen quizzed Justin Timberlake's talking mannerisms 
“Did you and LeBron James try to protect each other from bad breath?”: When Ellen quizzed Justin Timberlake’s talking mannerisms 

Popular talk show host Ellen trolls guest Justin Timberlake for his unique mannerisms while interacting…