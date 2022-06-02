“Did you and LeBron James try to protect each other from bad breath?”: When Ellen quizzed Justin Timberlake’s talking mannerisms 

Popular talk show host Ellen trolls guest Justin Timberlake for his unique mannerisms while interacting with NBA superstar LeBron James.

Two stalwarts in their respective fields, Justin Timberlake and LeBron James, have known each other for close to two decades. Over the years, we’ve seen JT attend the former Cavs superstar’s games. While James would return the favor by joining one of Timberlake’s concerts in Cleveland.

The ten-time Grammy award winner has known James since he was 19-years old. The two met for the first time in Portland when Timberlake was doing a show, and LBJ had signed a multimillion-dollar with Nike straight out of high school.

James was under the public radar from the tender age of 18-years, touted to be the next big thing in American Sports. Thus everyone wanted to know about the kid from Akron, which also made him a polarizing figure.

During one such appearance on The Ellen Show, Timberlake would discuss his bond with LBJ. However, the highlight of the particular segment was Ellen questioning JT over his hilarious gestures with James.

What Did Justin Timberlake Say to LeBron James? asks Ellen.

Over the years, The Ellen Show has seen some of the biggest names as guests from all walks of life. One such episode had the Emmy-award winner Justin Timberlake grace the show. During one segment of the show, Ellen asked JT about his friendship with James, sharing a hilarious clip.

The clip had Timberlake and James engage in a conversation, holding their respective t-shirts over their mouths. When asked what were they talking about, JT replied, “Can’t tell you,” to which Ellen had the following question, leaving everyone in splits.

“Was both of your breath bad and you just decided to protect each other?”

Nonetheless, Timberlake would reveal that his gesture was a practice to avoid anyone from reading their lips, something practiced by football coaches too.

JT had nothing but praise for James, calling him one of the greats and appreciating the King’s humility.