“LeBron James you rocking with Adam Sandler? Stephen Curry is chasing Michael Jordan’s 6 rings”: Fans remind Lakers star that he was ‘The Chosen One’ at Hustle premiere

LeBron James at 37-years of age is doing everything to become the biggest name in the sports industry, but fans still want him to concentrate more on winning titles.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are preparing to win it all. Getting into the playoffs for the first time in 3-years didn’t make it tough for them to make it to NBA Finals.

Although they had their core of Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson back, they didn’t make enough noise in the offseason to get themselves the best odds to win it all.

Meanwhile, the Lakers and LeBron James have been trying their hands at the transfer market even after winning the title in 2020 and have failed to make any noise in the Playoffs for the past two seasons.

Quite a difficult track both these rivals have been on since they last met in the 2018 Finals. While James has made a little progress in chasing Michael Jordan’s ring tally winning 1 title in 4 seasons, Curry will have the chance to win his 4th as well after he and Durant led the Dubs to the ultimate glory in 2018.

LeBron James promotes his SpringHill Entertainment film Hustle starring Adam Sandler, fans are onto him for not working towards a title.

Although he hadn’t made much of playing in the best team in the NBA for the past 4-seasons, LeBron James has done quite well in taking his brand even further.

The King is in the chase to become the first billionaire athlete before even retiring. Already having a net worth in surplus of $850 million, he’s not shying away from making his company SpringHill Entertainment a top production house in the business, even if it means he’s distracted from basketball.

This company that has taken his brand value to another level has a wide variety of film and television shows under its belt. Films and shows by SpringHill productions have appeared on Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Apple+, CBS, NBC, ABC, and ESPN.

The company has yet another Netflix movie in line starring superstar Adam Sandler who would be playing a scout alongside NBA players Juancho Hernangomez, Boban Marjanovic, Aron Gordon, etc. It is set to release on 8th June and James was found praising the film and Sandler after its premiere.

But fans were instantly onto him reminding him that The Chef is about to get as close to Jordan as him on rings tally while he’s promoting a film.

Steph curry is preparing for the finals and chasing MJs 6 rings. — Official Ohio State DG (@DylanEveryday) June 2, 2022

At this point in time, the 18x All-Star and All-NBA player is looking more towards leaving Kareem Abdul-Jabbar behind to become the top scorer of the league and playing alongside his son in the coming years more than winning a trophy.

And while doing that iF he becomes a billionaire then why not push towards that more than the 5th and 6th title which is least probable for a 37-year-old than all the things we mentioned?

You tell us NBA Twitter what should the man do, try and recruit players already and get tampering charges from the league?