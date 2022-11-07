HomeSearch

“LeBron James Can No Longer Carry a Team”: Skip Bayless Goes Blatant on Lakers Superstar After 114-100 Loss Against Cavaliers

Akash Murty
|Mon Nov 07 2022

"LeBron James Can No Longer Carry a Team": Skip Bayless Goes Blatant on Lakers Superstar after 114-100 Loss against Cavaliers

Their disastrous start to the 2022-23 campaign continues as the LA team hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com arena and got served by LeBron James’ former team.

Neither James’ 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, nor Anthony Davis’ 19p-12r-4a, or Russell Westbrook’s 19-3-10 could save them from being embarrassed by Donovan Mitchell and Co.

And Skip Bayless for one was the happiest netizen on Sunday, who will have a good night’s sleep after watching The King’s side succumb once again.

Skip Bayless says LeBron James can’t carry a team anymore

After their back-to-back wins against two winning sides in Nuggets and the Pelicans, LeBron gave Lakers’ fans hope once again that they could rise from the ashes and compete once again.

But it all went in vain as they have again started to get back on their losing streaks and have lost two massive games against the teams that exchanged plenty of players this past season, which is working tremendously well for both sides.

Jazz and Cavaliers have both thrashed the Lakers in their home, ironically by 14-point each in back-to-back games. And Skip Bayless cannot be any happier as he gets the chance to embarrass James once again.

What does this loss mean for the Lakers?

While everyone was concentrating on Brodie for most of their losses at the beginning, now with this 2-7 record, in which the 2017 MVP has performed superbly in his last four outings, proves the team’s other problems.

The problems not named ‘Russell Westbrook’ now look as troublesome as him or even more since Brodie started coming off the bench.

If no starter apart from LBJ and AD are able to do anything good for the Lake show on a consistent basis, they might need to revamp it all. But this NBA’s top-75 duo must also play like they are there to win, and win only.

