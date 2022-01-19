Basketball

“LeBron James cannot duck after losing by 37 against Denver”: Skip Bayless puts Lakers star on blast for walking away from post-game interview

LeBron James
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"I would rather have Ja Morant over Giannis Antetokounmpo come playoff time!": Stephen A. Smith makes another outlandish statement on whether he would pick the reigning finals MVP or the third year from Memphis
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James
“LeBron James cannot duck after losing by 37 against Denver”: Skip Bayless puts Lakers star on blast for walking away from post-game interview

LeBron James and the Lakers are still going through it. Inconsistency, trade rumors, and disappointing…