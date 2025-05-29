Dwyane Wade Digs Up Vicious Eurostep Against Kevin Garnett, Reminds Fans of Prime Heat Days

May 7, 2011; Boston, MA, USA; Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives past Boston Celtics power forward Kevin Garnett in game three of the second round of the 2011 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. | Credits- David Butler II-Imagn Images

For basketball fans, one of the greatest joys of the social media age is that iconic clips from back in the day can resurface at any moment, sending hoop lovers on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. For some, it might bring back an embarrassing moment — but for others, it’s a memory to look back on with pride. That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday night, when a classic moment featuring NBA legend Dwyane Wade made the rounds online.

D-Wade shared a clip from Game 2 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup between his Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics on his IG stories. One moment saw the then 29-year-old hit Kevin Garnett with a vicious Eurostep layup that brought the Miami fans to their feet.

Not only did Wade score the bucket over a clueless-looking Garnett, but he also drew the foul from his fellow Hall of Famer and converted it into a three-point play. Not Garnett’s best moment in an otherwise stellar career.

This Eurostep capped off a 28-point performance by Wade, who, alongside LeBron James (35 points), helped the Heat secure a 102–91 victory. However, Game 2 wasn’t Wade’s only highlight in that series.

In fact, he led Miami in points, assists, and steals per game — even outpacing James. Miami ended up winning the series in just five games. Wade’s PPG across those games? 38, 28, 23, 28, and 34. An absolutely dominant display — one of the best ever by the three-time NBA champ in a playoff series.

But despite nearly having his ankles broken by D-Wade, Garnett doesn’t lose sleep over the incredible move.

“I was a victim of one of them trash a*s euros”

KG and Wade revisited the famous Eurostep during the Heat legend’s retirement tour in 2019. Garnett acknowledged how great the move was — in the only way Garnett could.

“I was a victim of one of them trash a*s euros,” joked the Celtics and Timberwolves legend. Wade laughed, but happily took credit for putting his good friend in complete disarray.

“That was definitely one of my top euros of all time,” he stated. “It’s all good ‘coz listen, what you gotta know, that’s probably top-five one of the most tired that I was,” KG responded.

The Eurostep is a lost move in today’s NBA. Wade was doing his best to get the easiest bucket on the KG play, unlike today’s game, where an SGA or a Jalen Brunson would have rammed their body into the defender to get free points at the line.

There’s no right or wrong way to drive the lane. But D-Wade earned the nickname “The Flash” for a reason. His quick, sharp movements made the Eurostep a strong move for him to use.