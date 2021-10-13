LeBron James chalk toss: Why and when did Lakers superstar begin his pre-game chalk toss ritual?

LeBron James and his chalk toss ritual is one of the most popular and entertaining pre-game rituals fans have been enjoying for nearly 2 decades now.

Each NBA player has their own set of rituals that they firmly believe and follow throughout the course of their career. Many players have these rituals for different reasons – while some are superstitious, others just like getting hyped up before the game, and there are a few players who even do it for entertainment purposes.

Over the years, we have had some stars popularising their pre-game actions. Dwyane Wade had his 3 pulls ups before the start of the game, Kevin Garnett would headbutt the stanchion attached to the basket, Tim Duncan always hugged the basketball, Russell Westbrook would break a couple of moves right before tip-off, Stephen Curry would have a short sprint, among many others.

Also Read: Lakers’ LeBron James puts out a tweet in support of his former teammate during his first golf tournament

However, no ritual could be as gripping and famous as LeBron James and his chalk toss ritual.

When and why did LeBron James start his pregame chalk toss ritual?

Starting his chalk toss ever since his rookie year back in 2003, James’ ritual immediately became a fan favourite moment with the city of Cleveland, and eventually the entire league. Before tip-off, Bron would grab a handful of chalk (talcum powder), would toss it up in the air, and watch it disappear.

King James initially started this admired ritual to actually keep his hands dry just before the game started, but later it only grew after he noticed the love and attention the chalk toss received from the fan. Not only the home fans but also admirers on the road games would take photos and actually mimic the legend as he tossed the chalk.

The ritual became so popular, Nike even used it as one of their more famous ad campaigns. Not only Nike, but NBA 2K14 too had LBJ tossing chalk as their cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

Also Read: Greatest NBA Draft classes of all time: What is best draft class in the history of the NBA?

Surely, all LeBron James fans will not only hope to see the 4-time MVP perform well on the court but would even hope the Lakers star could do the tradition throughout the course of the year.