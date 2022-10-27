LeBron James Channels His Inner Russell Westbrook, Leads the NBA in Turnovers Per Game!

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) high-fives guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is one of the best players in the league. However, his turnover numbers would make you think he is Russell Westbrook.

The 2021-2022 season was not the best one for the LA Lakers. The team had a horrid year finishing 11th in the West, finishing just one shy of a Play-In spot.

Who did the fans blame for this atrocious season? None other than Russell Westbrook. Brodie had one of his worst shooting seasons, while also giving up a huge number of turnovers.

Fast forward to the 2022-2023 season and the shooting is still bad for Russ. However, his teammate LeBron James has taken over in terms of turnovers per game.

LeBron James has the most turnovers per game this season with 4.8 a game

Lakers Nation has grown accustomed to seeing poor performances from Russell Westbrook. The former MVPs terrible shooting numbers and his 3.8 turnovers per game last season earned him the nickname “Westbrick”.

However, fans of the purple and gold may have to come up with a mean nickname for LeBron James. Especially considering that The King has outdone Russ’ TPG from last season, averaging 4.8 per game!

The NBA’s leader in turnovers per game? LeBron James, with 4.8 per game. pic.twitter.com/mXReT4zHVl — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 27, 2022

As things stand, LeBron leads the league in turnovers per game. A stat that raises serious questions about the Lakers’ title aspirations.

That being said, fans shouldn’t be too surprised, given James’ standing in the list of most turnovers of all time.

King James has 4807 turnovers, the most in the history of the NBA

LeBron James is looking to cement his legacy by becoming the all-time leading scorer. Well, he has already made his mark in another category, turnovers, having a massive 4807.

LeBron James is now the all-time leader in turnovers. That can happen when you have the ball more than anyone in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/xZlMc75TSs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2021

James, unfortunately, broke this record last year. Although, he will be hoping to nip things in the bud and stop that number from getting too out of hand.

