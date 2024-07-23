LeBron James ‘Cheating’ During Team USA Off Hand Shooting Competition Draws Attention Online

Team USA has yet to experience a loss so far. And as one might expect, the winning has created a wonderful environment for the roster, especially during practice. Unfortunately, it appears that LeBron James recently used this to his advantage in a very unfair way, vehemently cheating in a competition against his teammates, before he proudly celebrated his inevitable victory.

James and his teammates were partaking in a little competition during practice recently, seeing who could make the most free throws with their off-hand. However, it appeared that LeBron was willing to cheat his way to victory. So, he immediately claimed that his right hand was his off-hand, before draining the free throw with his right hand.

LeBron CAN’T be a real person man.. He challenges his USA teammates to an “off-hand” free throw competition. Everyone shoots with their true off hand but he claims his off hand is his right hand. He undoubtably wins then crowns himself at the end 🤣😂😂🤣🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m2deDHVr0V — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) July 21, 2024

Technically, James may not be wrong. After all, in everyday life, the Lakers superstar is indeed left-hand dominant. However, he clearly shoots with his right hand on the basketball court. So really, much like some of his opponents, he should have been shooting with his left hand during this contest.

Unfortunately, he cheated, before enacting putting a crown on his head in celebration of his victory.

Why does LeBron shoot with his right hand if he is naturally left-handed?

It is a question that has mystified so many in the NBA community. And in 2017, James fortunately gave a clear answer. As per the NBA, he said,

“I have no idea why I became a right-handed basketball player. I think it’s probably Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway, guys that I looked up to growing up. Seeing those guys shoot right is why I guess I shoot rightie. But yeah, I’m pretty much a left hand guy.”

For most who have played the sport of basketball from a young age, there are some habits that are bound to be there, simply on the basis of what they believed looked cool when they were younger. It’s just that James’s example of the same is slightly more extreme than the others.

But, given that he is now arguably the greatest player of all time, it does appear to have worked out well for him. Now, if he would just start acknowledging that the right hand is indeed his dominant hand on the basketball court.