mobile app bar

LeBron James ‘Cheating’ During Team USA Off Hand Shooting Competition Draws Attention Online

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
LeBron James 'Cheating' During Team USA Off Hand Shooting Competition Draws Attention Online

LeBron James. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA has yet to experience a loss so far. And as one might expect, the winning has created a wonderful environment for the roster, especially during practice. Unfortunately, it appears that LeBron James recently used this to his advantage in a very unfair way, vehemently cheating in a competition against his teammates, before he proudly celebrated his inevitable victory.

James and his teammates were partaking in a little competition during practice recently, seeing who could make the most free throws with their off-hand. However, it appeared that LeBron was willing to cheat his way to victory. So, he immediately claimed that his right hand was his off-hand, before draining the free throw with his right hand.

Technically, James may not be wrong. After all, in everyday life, the Lakers superstar is indeed left-hand dominant. However, he clearly shoots with his right hand on the basketball court. So really, much like some of his opponents, he should have been shooting with his left hand during this contest.

Unfortunately, he cheated, before enacting putting a crown on his head in celebration of his victory.

Why does LeBron shoot with his right hand if he is naturally left-handed?

It is a question that has mystified so many in the NBA community. And in 2017, James fortunately gave a clear answer. As per the NBA, he said,

“I have no idea why I became a right-handed basketball player. I think it’s probably Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway, guys that I looked up to growing up. Seeing those guys shoot right is why I guess I shoot rightie. But yeah, I’m pretty much a left hand guy.”

For most who have played the sport of basketball from a young age, there are some habits that are bound to be there, simply on the basis of what they believed looked cool when they were younger. It’s just that James’s example of the same is slightly more extreme than the others.

But, given that he is now arguably the greatest player of all time, it does appear to have worked out well for him. Now, if he would just start acknowledging that the right hand is indeed his dominant hand on the basketball court.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these