“LeBron James Coaches Himself”: Skip Bayless Trashes Lakers Superstar Over Horrible 3-Pt Shooting

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are not in a good spot right now. The team sits in the bottom half of the West and does not look likely to improve.

Despite their poor team performances, The King is putting on a show, or so it seems. While his basic stats do look good, the same cannot be said for his shooting.

His terrible form from the arc has left much to be desired. Prompting UNDISPUTED analyst Skip Bayless to trash LeBron for being hard to coach.

Also Read: “Lakers 10-Games Away from Their Season Mostly Done”: Richard Jefferson’s Brutally Honest Take Post LeBron James Groin Scare

Skip Bayless accuses LeBron James of being tough to coach and for taking more threes because it’s easier

LeBron James made a name for himself in the NBA thanks to his freak athleticism, high basketball IQ, and overall skill. However, now in his 20th season, his game has significantly changed.

This fact has not gone unnoticed, especially by Skip Bayless. The man who can be referred to as a LeBron hater has now accused The King of being difficult to coach and for shooting more threes because it is easier.

I still say LeBron coaches himself. You can’t manage his minutes for him. As his career progresses, his three-point attempts increase because it’s easier on his body. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/RIvq70AJ33 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 11, 2022

Bayless believes that James coaches himself, and makes the decisions regarding how much he plays. He backs this up by suggesting that The King has started taking more threes this season to make it easier on his body.

It certainly is an interesting take. Although, LeBron fans will likely say otherwise.

LeBron is shooting worse than his teammate, the notoriously bad Russell Westbrook

One thing is certain, the Lakers are bad, and their shooting is worse. What is most surprising though is the fact that Russell Westbrook, whose shooting has been bad for a while now is shooting at a better rate than LeBron James.

Russell Westbrook is shooting better than LeBron James. FG%

LeBron: 43.1

Westbrook: 41.8 3-pt FG%

LeBron: 20.7

Westbrook: 26.7 FT%

LeBron: 73.2

Westbrook: 75.9 True Shooting %

LeBron: 50.0

Westbrook: 51.1 — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) November 5, 2022

Be it field goals, three-pointers, or free throws. The Lakers will need LeBron to be a better shooter if they have any hopes of turning their season around.

Also Read: ‘Jewish’ Adam Silver Refused Commenting On LeBron James’s Defense Against Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Debacle