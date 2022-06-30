“LeBron James could prepare his guys, Al Horford couldn’t”: Draymond Green praises the $1 billion worth Lakers star’s leadership at the Celtics’ expense

Draymond Green has been on the air a lot recently, speaking his truth about various topics. Recently, he described the difference between facing LeBron James and Al Horford in the Finals.

Green was vital to the Warriors run, playing his usual brand of tough defense and facilitating the Warriors offense as they won their fourth title in eight years.

This time around, however, they weren’t beating the Cavaliers. Of course, LeBron has been long gone from the Cavs, but this was only the second time the Warriors faced a non-LeBron team in the Finals in these eight years.

The Cavs-Warriors rivalry was massive. They faced off four years in a row for the title. Not to mention, there were many regular season battles between the two teams which became insant classics. Remember Christmas day in the 2016-17 season? That game was one of the best the two sides have played.

Warriors:

▫️ Durant 36 pts 15 reb

Thompson 24 pts 5/11 3pm

▫️ Curry 15 pts 3 stl

▫️ Green 16 pts 4 reb 4 ast Cavs:

▫️ James 31 pts 13 reb

Irving 25 pts 10 ast 6 reb 7 stl

▫️ Love 20 pts 6 reb — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) December 21, 2019

Also Read: “LeBron James is the best player in the world but doesn’t want to compete”: Charles Barkley, with 0 NBA titles destroyed billionaire Lakers star in 2017

Draymond Green explains the difference between LeBron James and Al Horford

Draymond Green has never been afraid to tell everyone what he’s thinking. Just a while back, Green got on air to discuss how he felt the Warriors wouldn’t have won another title without Kevin Durant.

He said teams were figuring them out and that KD added that element they needed to beat the Cavs. He also claimed that Houston still wouldn’t have beat them without Kevin Durant.

This all came after the constant back and forth Green and Durant had during the Finals where they discussed if Curry or KD was doubled more during those titles. Green sided with Curry and that started a whole wave of comments against Durant.

Even then, Draymond didn’t shy away from saying the Warriors absolutely benefited from his talent. Green was also asked about the difference betwee playing the Celtics and playing LeBron James and the Cavs during the Finals, and he said it would be disrespectful to comapre the Celtics to LeBron.

He doubled down on that stance just recently when he compared the leadership of the two squads. He said that LeBron had a way of pulling his guys together in a way that Al Horford absolutely didn’t.

“Bron can prepare his guys for what’s to come. Al Horford couldn’t prepare them for what was to come.” 😳 – Draymond Green on the difference between playing LeBron and Boston in the Finals (Via @TheVolumeSports & @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/JeH7CSOMHO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 29, 2022

Again, that’s just another case of Draymond being candid. It’s great to hear Green’s insight on these situations as he’s obviously played through a lot of different scenarios.

Also Read: ‘LeBron James hasn’t posted about Russell Westbrook on Instagram, Lakers are trading him’: Redditor provides conspiracy theory about Lakers man’s $47 million extension