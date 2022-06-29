‘LeBron James hasn’t posted about Russell Westbrook on Instagram, Lakers are trading him’: Redditor provides conspiracy theory about Lakers man’s $47 million extension

NBA Redditor comes up with eye-opening theory on Lakers star LeBron James and teammate Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is in quite the situation, isn’t he?

Early on during the Lakers’ offseason, the player had made it clear that he did not want to continue playing for the Purple and Gold, given the torrid season he had with them. But now, he has been reported to be opting into his $47 million player option with the franchise.

Given that there aren’t many, if any, teams that want him for that kind of money, right now, most fans believe this means that the saga has come to a close. However, some fans still have some serious doubts about this whole situation. And a certain NBA Redditor is one of them.

Recently, a fan put quite the conspiracy theory out on Reddit about the Brodie and the Lakers. And we have to admit, the more we think about it, the more it makes sense.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Redditor comes up with undeniable proof for quite the conspiracy theory about Russell Westbrook’s situation and LeBron James

As we said earlier, all logic would point to Russell Westbrook having to stay with the Purple and Gold for at least another full season. But, Reddit user u/BrendanCLittle has a completely different perspective on it.

Take a look at the image below.

This is something most NBA reporters weren’t even thinking about before. So frankly, Little deserves all the props in the world for noticing this.

From everything we have seen so far, this seems to be perfectly on the nose. In fact, we’d even be willing to bet good money on this theory being absolutely true.

The plan could just be to let Russell Westbrook loose for the start of the season, letting his stock grow during this time. And hey! He only has to be paid as much as he is for one season, right?

If a deal can be reached for accepting a lower amount of money in the future, we can already picture quite a few teams that’d go for him.

Russell Westbrook may be able to get his early offseason wish, after all.

