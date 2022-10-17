LeBron James, Despite Playing Football Himself, Banned Bronny James and Bryce Maximus From Doing The Same

LeBron James is a pretty supportive parent, but won’t allow his sons to play physical sports such as Football and Hockey.

There is no denying that LeBron James is the almost perfectly structured athlete in the NBA. Standing at 6-foot-9, and weighing a staggering 250 pounds, King James is one of the best players the league has come across.

Thanks to his physicality, durability, and versatility, LBJ has managed to dominate the hardwood ever since he entered the league 20 years back. Being among the more accomplished stars to play in the association, Bron’s overly-stacked resume is highlighted by 4 MVPs, 4 Championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among an entire list of other achievements.

Apart from being one of the world’s most iconic athletes, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has even taken pride in being the perfect father he could be for his three children.

“Only Basketball, Baseball, and Soccer”: LeBron James

Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri James are the three talented James kids. With each child having their own venture(s), it is pretty evident that LeBron and Savannah are very encouraging parents.

In terms of sports, Bron is even seen being ecstatic on the sidelines of his sons’ basketball games.

Despite being supportive, the 18-time All-Star doesn’t allow two sports to be played in his household – Football and Hockey.

No, the small forward has no hatred towards any sports. According to the LAL icon, it is merely a matter of safety.

“Only basketball, baseball and soccer are allowed in my house.”

“We don’t want them to play in our household right now until they understand how physical and how demanding the game is. Then they can have their choice in high school, we’ll talk over it,” he said. “But right now there’s no need for it. There’s enough sports they can play. They play basketball, they play soccer, they play everything else but football and hockey.”

“It’s a safety thing. As a parent you protect your kids as much as possible. I don’t think I’m the only one that’s not allowing his kids to play football, it’s just that I’m LeBron James and it gets put in the headlines for no reason.”

LeBron played football himself. Is he being hypocritical but not allowing his sons to do so?

Avid LeBron fans know that the King was quite the football phenom back in his high school days. Playing as the wide receiver for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, and was pretty good at it too.

LBJ averaged a staggering 20 yards per reception and finished with a total of 103 catches and 23 touchdowns in the two years he played the sport.

However, the main question stands – Why would LBJ not allow his children to play a sport in that he once excelled?

Growing up, Bron wasn’t as financially sound as he is today. LBJ once stated, as a desperate attempt to get out of the hood, he did anything and everything in his control to achieve the same. However, his children don’t have to go through the same hardships.

“I needed a way out,” he said. “My kids don’t need a way out. They’re all right. I needed a way out when I was a kid. I tried to do whatever it took to get out. That’s my excuse.”

Luckily, both his sons choose to stick to basketball, and might we add, they are some brilliant high school talents.

