LeBron James Partners Up With $716 Million Company Just to Fund One of His Hobbies

LeBron James links up with a certain massive corporation to boost his most famous hobby

LeBron James is a man of many talents.

Of course, he’s pretty good at basketball. But aside from that, he’s also an expert businessman, and also someone who knows when to use his platform in the perfect way to speak out against social issues.

Now, while James may make it look easy, it’s a very difficult job. And to be able to deal with the stress it all brings, a man needs a hobby. And the King’s choice has been Wine for a long, long time. And if you didn’t know that already, his most recent action makes it pretty darn hard to miss.

Also Read: “Victor Wembanyama & Chet Holmgren – “Twig Towers”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Anonymous Exec Predicts the Thunder to Tank for the #1 Pick

LeBron James partners up with Rimowa for a massive Wine Bottle carrier

When LeBron James goes out, how many bottles do you reckon he needs?

3 or 4? Maybe 5?

Well, if you thought it was any of those, you couldn’t be more wrong it seems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYPEBEAST (@hypebeast)

We count 12 spaces in that case for bottles.

If LeBron James can drink that much in one trip, that’s absolutely insane. But, at the same time, perhaps that’s what a 6’9” man with massive muscles needs to feel a buzz.

Jokes aside, however, this seems like an underrated idea but Bron and $716 million worth ‘Rimowa’.

Sure, if this were to become a product one can buy, it would strictly target the highest income groups. But, even with the limited audience it seems like it would kill unequivocally.

What to expect from LeBron James and the Lakers this season?

For obvious reasons, there have been a myriad of jokes and memes on this team. But, when the brass tacks are come to, this team is frankly a whole lot better than what it was last season.

This roster has some actual defense to bring to the table, something that the 2021-22 Lakers were severely lacking. And on top of that, Russell Westbrook seems like he’s finally ready to come off the bench as well.

This will allow Russ to be the star of the show during his time on the court, making the second unit pretty dangerous too.

Still, there are injuries among other things to think about. So, it would be realistic to expect perhaps a 6th or 7th-seeded finish out of this franchise, during the 2022-23 campaign.

Also Read: “This dude does not have a pregnancy test!”: Charles Barkley is Bewildered by Shaquille O’Neal’s Catalog of Products