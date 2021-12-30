“LeBron James did something previously only done by Michael Jordan, too bad it is not a good thing”: The Lakers superstar’s loss to Memphis puts him in unenviable company after 200+ straight points in losses

LeBron James is performing like his idol Michael Jordan right now – his supporting cast is a letdown though.

LeBron has nearly averaged a triple-double in the past 6 games, but the Lakers have only won one of them. That also came against the Houston Rockets, who are one of the worst teams in the league right now. In that run of 6 games, LeBron has scored more than 200 points, 60 rebounds and 30 assists, yet was unable to win more than one.

Since his return from injury, there has been no better player in terms of individual performances than LeBron James. The 4 time champion has been on a one man mission to drag the stumbling LA Lakers to a playoff spot. While on an individual level LBJ has been great, team wise, this Los Angeles Lakers squad is the worst since he joined in 2018.

Once looked at as one of the most injury free athletes, King James has missed a combined 70 games with the Lakers, just one lesser than his previous 15. Even then he is being forced to be the best player on the court. When the team sheet boasts the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo, 17-19 is not the record anyone would envision.

LeBron James has 209 points, 63 rebounds and 39 assists over his last 6 games, but the Lakers are 1-5. The last NBA player to have 200/60/30 over a 6-game span but have just one win (or none) to show for it was Michael Jordan from April 4-14, 1989. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 30, 2021

LeBron James is currently averaging his highest points per game since the 2009-10 season

Currently averaging 27.6 points – the highest since his 29.7 points when he was in his 1st stint with the Cavaliers – LeBron James has been nothing short of brilliant in the past 15 games for the Lakers.

Currently the team’s best all-round option, the load the man has to take even after turning 37 is unreal. 1st in minutes per game in the Lakers roster and 1st in the number of 30 point games in the league, LeBron has been carrying a shambolic squad.

Many may argue that this is the squad that was handpicked by James himself, that does not mean it is true. While he may have had his say, there is no way LBJ would have sanctioned Alex Caurso to leave and pick an expensive 3rd option like Westbrook.

Many hailed Rob Pelinka and LeBron had pulled out a master class when the roster was first assembled. 35 games into the season it is so clear how much work is really needed.

This current squad will most likely not make it past the first round of playoffs. If they even make it to the playoffs that is. Bron has had to activate playoff mode 20 games into the season, and he isn’t getting any younger.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, changes need to be made and fast. The Lakers front office gave up their future to win championships now. They cannot be taken seriously if Talen Horton-Tucker is heralded as the next Jason Tatum.

