“How did the Boston Celtics shoot 9% from 3-point land?!”: NBA Twitter melts down as Jaylen Brown and co couldn’t throw a rock into the ocean against the Clippers

The Boston Celtics shot an abysmal 9% from beyond the arc tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers in their loss at home.

Not much can be said about the way the Boston Celtics’ season has panned out so far. They have been mediocre at best with neither Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown making significant strides in their development as more efficient shooters as a whole.

It is quite the ask when you place the weight of an entire franchise on two players who haven’t even turned 25 yet but for now, that’s all the Celts have going at this point. Despite being Boston’s ‘iron-man’, he has missed quite a lot of games this season, mostly due to Health and Safety Protocols.

Also read: “Michael Jordan is on a motorcycle with 30 guys surrounding him”: Dwyane Wade recounts the time the Bulls legend wasn’t allowed at the Heat rookie’s draft party

With tonight’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Boston Celtics have now lost 13 of their 18 games without the former Duke Blue Devil.

However, tonight’s loss was a tad bit different than the rest that the Celtics have suffered, in the worst possible way imaginable.

Boston Celtics and their horrid shooting from beyond.

The Boston Celtics aren’t exactly a team this ‘22 season who has been lauded for their 3-point shooting. They are currently 24th in the league in 3-point percentage at about 33%. Their performance against the Clippers however, saw them shoot merely 4-41 from beyond the arc tonight.

Also read: “LeBron James is a hybrid between Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson”: Tiger Woods dishes on the ‘GOAT’ debate while giving the Lakers superstar his flowers

Jaylen Brown was a horrendous 1-133 from behind the arc while the rest of the team had statlines like 0-7, 0-5, and 0-3 from the three. Surprisingly, Grant Williams drained 2 shots from beyond on merely 3 attempts, bringing his percentage up to 66.66%.

4 of 42 from 3 is wild — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) December 30, 2021

I didn’t know it was possible to shoot 9.8% from three in an NBA game — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) December 30, 2021

Even more surprising is the fact that the Celts managed to keep the game close even with these incredibly poor shooting numbers as they only lost by 9 points with a final score of 91-82.