“LeBron James doesn’t deserve to be on the same cover as Michael Jordan!”: NBA Twitter erupts as one billionaire legend is snubbed for the other

The latest cover of NBA 2K23 is out with Michael Jordan on it. NBA Twitter has mixed emotions over LeBron James being snubbed!

The GOAT debate continues to rage on in the basketball community. Fans are torn between the greatness of LeBron James and the legendary status held by Michael Jordan.

Both men are vying for the top spot, despite the polar opposite differences in their styles of play!

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped the masses from comparing King James and MJ. As things stand, Jordan has more rings, but LeBron has more points.

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James NBA Finals Competition comparison (via Tousue/designer) pic.twitter.com/QsT353mmEx — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 17, 2020

Also Read: “Horace Grant didn’t like Michael Jordan getting preferential treatment”: Scottie Pippen revealed how Bulls forward resented MJ’s reduced practice by Phil Jackson

However, the comparisons have now risen to a whole new level. In fact, the basketball world has been debating who will end up on the NBA 2K23 cover, and MJ has come out on top.

Michael Jordan snubs fellow billionaire LeBron James as he is announced as the cover star for the upcoming NBA 2K23 game

Over the past few weeks, there has been much speculation regarding which NBA superstar would grace the cover of the upcoming NBA 2K23 game.

Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, and Jayson Tatum were thrown into the mix. However, it looks like Michael Jordan has been chosen, with pre-ordering opening on the 7th of July.

The news of MJ’s 2K23 cover art has NBA Twitter going wild. However, many fans have had mixed feelings, as Jordan’s fellow billionaire LeBron James was snubbed!

Lebron and Jordan would have been cooler — Ryan DaSilva (@RyanDaS23021871) July 5, 2022

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO IT’S NEVER GONNA BE BRON. EVER https://t.co/mcTV7TNc3F — Engineer Kirk Cousins (@Salute_DeezNutz) July 5, 2022

1 shot to do a half bron half mj cover. but nope https://t.co/jHgIHxImB7 — Cousin Elbeaux ⚜️ (@drosekn0ws) July 5, 2022

How does this affect Bron’s legacy? https://t.co/vgMLum994M — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) July 5, 2022

This certainly adds a new element to the GOAT conversation, but really shouldn’t affect either of their legacies as the greatest the sport has ever seen.

Also Read: NBA 2k leaves out Billionaires Michael Jordan and LeBron James for a $30 million NBA star!