NBA 2k leaves out Billionaires Michael Jordan and LeBron James for a $30 million NBA star!

NBA 2k has decided to snub billionaire Michael Jordan and LeBron James for a young player who is worth only $30 million!

So, the folks at NBA 2k have decided to go off on a different tangent. Instead of choosing players who are established, they want to select a rising star.

The last pick was Luka Doncic and it was well justified. However, this year is special. The 2k edition will be the 23rd and that number holds a special place in the NBA.

Two of its greatest players, Michael Jordan and LeBron James have both worn and won in the no.23. Besides other stellar superstars of the game have worn the no. 23.

But, it looks as though 2K has decided against that. There is still a good chance we will get to see either superstar on the cover of the legend edition. Who is the mystery man?

Devin Booker is set to grace the cover of NBA 2K23, LeBron and Jordan snubbed? Twitter reacts

So it looks as though the Phoenix Suns superstar is set to grace the cover of the latest edition of NBA 2k. Twitter is not too thrilled.

Devin Booker shot 3/14 in a Game 7 & got the 2k cover pic.twitter.com/upGZq8fARp — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) July 2, 2022

One user even says that the b2b MVP Nikola Jokic should have been on the cover. It does warrant some merit.

devin booker is so overrated, jokic should have had the 2k cover ngl — lobb (@lobbingg) June 30, 2022

Another one points out the hilarity of choosing Booker over this year’s standout superstar, Steph Curry.

2K really saw this and said “yeah let’s go with Devin Booker” smh pic.twitter.com/WsdmfRclSJ — (@ChefsGoated) July 1, 2022

The hate just keeps piling on. And some users don’t want anything to do with NBA 2k.

If Devin Booker is the cover athlete I’m never touching 2k again in my life — Hao Bei Balentine (@Hbalen23) June 30, 2022

Devin Booker one of the most disrespected and hated players of all time. This 2k cover hate is insane — Jaden (@legend_booker1) July 4, 2022

Whatever the case, the snub is bizarre indeed. Let’s see if 2k does decide to make another edition with LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

