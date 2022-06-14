‘LeBron James, don’t play politics, stand up and demand justice’: Human Events host Jack Posobiec slams Lakers star for remaining silent about Ethan Liming’s murder in I Promise School

LeBron James’ I Promise school was a great initiative, but recently it’s been covered by a dark cloud after Ethan Liming was murdered there.

In recent times, murders and violence seem to be on the news everyday. This case wasn’t another gun violence case, but that still doesn’t take away from the tragedy of it.

The 17-year old was beaten to death in the basketball court of the I Promise school, and the people responsible for his murder have been taken into custody with bonds posted of $1 million.

The three guilty are Donovon Jones, 21, DeShawn Stafford Jr., 20, and Tyler Stafford, 19, and they’ve all pleaded not guilty thus far.

Liming’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head as investigators have noted. “The teens then appeared to have targeted or approached the subjects who were on the court and fired the gel soft gun at them,” police have explained. “The collective actions of the teens in the car appear to have unfortunately provoked the altercation.”

BREAKING: Suspects in Ethan Liming beating death allegedly stole his car and drove it away when his friends attempted to take him to the hospital This took place at @KingJames‘ school in Akron, Ohio pic.twitter.com/jBmFZOqxEs — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 14, 2022

Also Read: “Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon battled while O.J. Simpson ran from the police”: A bizarre split-screen showed Game 5 of ‘94 NBA Finals and Simpson’s chase simultaneously

Human Events host Jack Posobiec slams LeBron James for not taking a stronger stand

As the event took place on his school, LeBron James did offer his condolences to Liming and his family after the brutal incident. He Tweeted out the following message:

Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community! 💚👑 https://t.co/bpq5qsoNfO — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2022

However, Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec believes LeBron could be speaking up more and taking a bigger stand. “What’s incredibly interesting to me is, LeBron James. I’ll give him credit, he’s put up a couple of tweets on this, and he’s mentioned it. But LeBron James, who’s a guy who’s usually leading the charge for social issues, who’s always demanding justice for this thing or that thing,” Posobiec explained.

However, his rant didn’t end there. “LeBron James won’t say anything about the CCP and the Uighur camps, no no no. Telling people they should ‘pipe down’ when they talk about the Uighur camps. This is your school, sir. This is the school that you fund. He just visited it like a week ago he was there.

“And so the question is, Mr. James, why is this taking place within the confines of your school? I love the media saying,… ‘It was near the school, it wasn’t in the school…’ Guess what. The basketball court, the parking lot, that’s part of the school. That’s on school grounds, everybody knows that.

“Should I say that LeBron James needs to be held accountable for this? No, of course not. Is he to blame for this? No, of course not. But what I am saying, though, is that he’s been awfully quiet about the beating death of Ethan Liming, a 17-year-old kid, obviously goofing around. But the fact that he was assaulted, beaten, and killed by these individuals really flies in the face of everything we’ve been talking about in this country.