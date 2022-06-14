“Andrew Wiggins did Michael Jordan’s famous layup!”: Nick Wright puts forth INTENSELY controversial opinion on Warriors man’s highlight, NBA Twitter goes nuts

NBA Twitter reacts as analyst Nick Wright compares Andrew Wiggins highlight from game 5 to a famous one by Bulls legend Michael Jordan

Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals will forever be known as the Andrew Wiggins game.

During the first 4 games of this Finals series against the Celtics, Stephen Curry had been the best version of himself imaginable. He was averaging an incredibly efficient 34 points per game, while also putting in work on the defensive side of the rock.

However, with the series drawn at 2-2, Steph had an awful shooting night in game 5, going 7 of 22 from the field, and a shocking 0 of 9 from beyond the arc.

So, who would pick up the slack? Along with Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole, it was Andrew ‘Maple Jordan’ Wiggins.

The man ended this game with a stellar 26 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block, while shooting 52.2% from the field.

Heck, the man even had quite a few highlights that people in the NBA community just can’t stop talking about. And well, it appears that Nick Wright has decided to raise some controversy with one such moment, by bringing the name of Michael Jordan into the mix.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Nick Wright believes Andrew Wiggins’s immaculate layup late in the game was the same as Michael Jordan’s famous move in the 1991 NBA Finals

In case you read that subheading, and are a bit confused as to what we’re talking about here, take a look at the YouTube clip attached below.

A famous moment with good reason, isn’t it? Really, not many moves in NBA history even come close to it. But, if Nick Wright were to be believed, a certain move by Andrew Wiggins did exactly that. And well… take a look at the tweet below.

Thanks to @_mcnoche for pointing this out… HMMM WHERE HAVE WE SEEN THIS BEFORE? Are we now going to see *this* play from G5 of the Finals on a loop for the next 30 years??? https://t.co/g0FnwXJLYc — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 14, 2022

And as you’d probably expect, NBA Twitter wasn’t quite down with this opinion.

He’s deliberately missing it, which is why, deep down, I don’t think Nick really believes LeBron is better than MJ. If he did, he wouldn’t deliberately distort MJs records and accomplishments. There would be no reason to. — Omicron X aka Cal Dripken Jr. aka Taylorius Rex (@taylornb) June 14, 2022

This is Nick every morning. pic.twitter.com/lPGhCIOH4J — Hamdija (@AYouBeKiddingMe) June 14, 2022

Jordan has 6 rings. There probably isn’t one move he made in the that series that we haven’t seen before from another player. But the fact that Jordan can do two many different moves like that so often when attacking the rim is the thing. — Evan Noble (@Sea49er) June 14, 2022

just compare the 2 layups. mike went up with the right and switched to left and hit it on the way down. wigging went up with 2 hands, decided on his left hand and used it before coming down. MJ layup was simply harder to do and yes more iconic. — Ryan Roberts (@Ryan_Roberts93) June 14, 2022

We’ll be honest here. We LOVE Andrew Wiggins. And his layup was nothing less than magnificent. But, even we have to admit, Michael Jordan’s move was a lot prettier than Wiggins’s.

Sorry, Nick Wright. We can’t support you on this one.

