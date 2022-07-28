LeBron James praises son and 6’2″ guard Bronny James as he forms a lethal tandem with 7’0″ Jahzare Jackson

Bronny James and Strive for Greatness have been torching the AAU circuit and LeBron James is far too eager for them to come to the NBA!

The chance to see your son play in the NBA is something that rarely comes to people. For NBA players maybe, that might be more of a reality than most others.

However, no father has played during the same time as his son. LeBron James has a genuine chance to change that. Young Bronny is in their senior year of high school.

He is just two years away from entering the league. LeBron will begin season no. 20 this year and judging by the looks of things, he will be here for a while. It looks as though father time has had almost no impact on LeBron.

Can’t believe I was just at BRONNY’S LAST AAU GAME 😭 @lvbigtime pic.twitter.com/n5jAqEK7Xz — Overtime (@overtime) July 28, 2022

But just how good is Bronny James? The answer is very good.

Bronny James’ AAU team, Strive for Greatness is torching the circuit! LeBron James is beyond excited!

Bronny has recorded multiple 20-point games in the Peach Jam circuit. He has formed an incredible partnership with 7′ Jahzare Jackson.

Standing at only 6’2″ it is clear that Bronny is going to be a point guard. His pick and roll along with an eye for the pass just show how versatile he can become.

Bronny formed a SUPER TEAM with Rob Dillingham, Mookie Cook, Jah Jackson & more 😳 pic.twitter.com/4TNnepLXAT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 26, 2022

Just like LeBron we too are excited to see him in the league.

Bronny 🤝 LeBron pic.twitter.com/WqR0ckI9DG — Camisa 23 | NBA (@camisa_23) July 24, 2022

Let’s hope we see him sooner than later! What do you think? Where will Bronny end up?

