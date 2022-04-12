Basketball

“LeBron James’ exit interview was the fakest bulls**t I have heard from him”: Twitter calls out Lakers superstar for trying to maintain the status quo with Russell Westbrook

"LeBron James’ exit interview was the fakest bulls**t I have heard from him": Twitter calls out Lakers superstar for trying to maintain the status quo with Russell Westbrook
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"I think I'd need 45 races to have another chance at winning the Title"- Max Verstappen opens up about Red Bull's reliability woes and his aim for the rest of the 2022 season
Next Article
TenZ shares on stream who he thinks will win VCT Master's Reykjavik 2022
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James’ exit interview was the fakest bulls**t I have heard from him": Twitter calls out Lakers superstar for trying to maintain the status quo with Russell Westbrook
“LeBron James’ exit interview was the fakest bulls**t I have heard from him”: Twitter calls out Lakers superstar for trying to maintain the status quo with Russell Westbrook

LeBron James’ exit interview was full of bizarre moments. From an odd interview time to…