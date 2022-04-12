“LeBron James’ exit interview was the fakest bulls**t I have heard from him”: Twitter calls out Lakers superstar for trying to maintain the status quo with Russell Westbrook

LeBron James’ exit interview was full of bizarre moments. From an odd interview time to comments about him having no control over decisions.

While the coverage of an exit interview is not deemed too important, it is different when the team in question is the Los Angeles Lakers and the player is LeBron James.

In his exit interview last night, LBJ spent a long time explaining the horrendous season that just went by. He covered everything from his possible extension to his role in the team’s decision-making.

LeBron has stressed at least 3 times in his exit interview that the front office, not him, is ultimately responsible for personnel moves, though he always gives his opinion when they ask — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 11, 2022

He also expressed his love for teammate Russell Westbrook. More often than not, Westbrook has been seen as the Lakers’ core problem. LeBron was quick to dismiss that.

No, you’ll do that behind the scenes RT @theScore: ‘I’m not going to sit here and make decisions for the front office… But I love being a teammate with Russ.’ LeBron James talks about Russell Westbrook during his exit interview. (🎥: @CBSSportsHQ)

pic.twitter.com/4Tk6DX3MG9 — John Forte (@johnf_63) April 11, 2022

Twitter does not buy a single word LeBron James said in the interview

Fans were quick to react and have been calling out the King regarding his statements all day long. A lot of them even called his words fake.

It is important to not take anything out of context, however, the interview was bizarre. The timing was all off, it started at 9:30 which was almost three hours ahead of the next interviewee.

Lebron’s exit interview was some of the fakest BS I’ve ever heard from him. 🤣🤣🤣 that’s why I laugh literally at people who defend this man so hardcore. He plays his own fans like fiddles. The scoring title is now beneath him?? 🤔Front office moves are not his decision? 🤔 — THE VOICE OF NEXT🏈🏀⚾️🏒 (@HuskeyEnt) April 11, 2022

He also said he did not care about the scoring title. This should be taken with a pinch of salt as he has historically never been talked about as a scorer, yet he sits second on the all-time scoring list.

Wrapping up a scoring title this year would have added a new dimension to the GOAT debate.

We can sit all day and talk about the interview, or better yet, we’ll let him and the team’s actions do the talking. When all is said and done, we will truly get to know if he meant his words.

Will Russell Westbrook be around next season? Will LeBron bring another title to the Lakers? We have to wait and see.