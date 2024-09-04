LeBron James’ Former Miami Heat Teammate Lauds His Incredible Dedication and Work Ethic

LeBron James’ incredible work ethic never ceases to amaze basketball fans. Just as the stories of his exemplary dedication seemed enough to impress the NBA community, his former Miami Heat teammate, Greg Oden, added another chapter.

Oden recalled the day after they lost Game 5 of the 2014 NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs. The team flew back to Miami after the game. The sting of the defeat made head coach, Erik Spoelstra, restless to conduct the required exit meetings.

Oden was first on Coach Spo’s list. He arrived early at the facility a little before his scheduled meeting time of eight to get a workout in. What he saw next, left him stunned.

James had already been working out for an hour before he even arrived. His mother, Gloria, was also in the gym to support her son. This level of dedication from James left Oden completely shell-shocked.

Describing the moment on The OGs, he recalled,

“Right after we get back as we lost to San Antonio… got exit meeting the next day. I think Spo [Erik Spoelstra] just wanted to get them over with. I was one of the first ones, probably like 8 in the morning… So, I come over early. I’m still in the workout mode… Motherf***er Bron [LeBron James] in there at 7 in the morning with his mom. Working out. And we just lost the finals… I’m like, ‘That’s crazy.'”

The timing of the moment made it even more memorable. For context, James had logged 38.2 minutes per game throughout the Heat’s 2014 postseason run. In the five-game Finals series, he also played the most minutes of any player (189).

Despite such a grueling workload, his routine remained unchanged. Nothing could distract him from his tasks, not even the pain of losing his second NBA Finals in four years.

The show’s co-host and then-Heat staple, Udonis Haslem, added to this narrative shortly after. He pointed out how critics often overlooked James’ remarkable commitment to the craft. To substantiate his viewpoint, the 44-year-old reminisced how LBJ was always the first to arrive for training. James would also complete a personal workout session before team practice began.

“That’s the s**t people don’t know… I tell people, ‘If practice started at 10, Bron was probably there at 7’… He done worked out in the weight room, he done got his shots up. By the time 9 o’clock come around, he on the table getting taped, ready to start practice. He had a whole two-hour workout there already.”

This dedication only drove James to reach the mountaintop at any cost. In 2018, his business manager, Maverick Carter, publicly revealed that the 4x champion spent nearly $1.5 million annually to maintain his health. Most of this expenditure went toward cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, and NormaTec leg boots. The remainder was spent on hiring personal chefs and trainers to support a strict routine.

Mav Carter says LeBron James spends ~$1,500,000 per year on his body. He uses cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, NormaTec leg boots, etc. He also has personal chefs, trainers, etc. He has a strict routine and diet. He invested in his body, so he can still dominate at 33 years old. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 24, 2018

Consequently, it is understandable why James continues to excel in the NBA. Last season, at 38 years old, he ranked 13th in points, 5th in assists, and 32nd in rebounds per game. It wouldn’t be surprising if he surpasses himself this coming season and takes his legacy to even greater heights.