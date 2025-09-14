Andre Miller Laments How Injuries Robbed Greg Oden of Becoming the Next Shaquille O’Neal

The spring of 2016 saw Kobe Bryant call it a day. He was soon joined by the likes of superstars like Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, among others. During the same time, Greg Oden, once a star for the Portland Trail Blazers, retired from the sport after a short stint with the Jiangsu Dragons in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Advertisement

It was a tragic day when it happened. Oden was supposed to be somewhere at the top of the list of youngsters who were supposed to replace the old guard in the NBA. After all, he was selected before Kevin Durant in the 2007 draft.

Instead, he hung up his boots at 28, with just 66 career starts to his name. Oden would appear on ESPN and call himself the biggest bust in NBA history, adding that if he could play anymore, he would, but that is something he can no longer control.

Oden’s career was plagued by injuries. He had significant knee and hip issues that had followed him since his childhood. Throughout the course of his career, he would undergo multiple microfracture surgeries. To make matters worse, he would also find himself in trouble involving alcohol and domestic abuse charges.

Former Denver Nuggets star Andre Miller recently appeared on the All The Smoke podcast, where he discussed Oden and how he could have had the world in the palm of his hands if his knees could have shouldered the burden of his talents.

“I was actually on the court when Greg Oden blew out that knee,” Miller revealed, adding that Oden was special. “He was like another version of the … the newcoming of Shaq,” Miller added.

“Another version like that big, that athletic, and he could play with both hands. To have him and Brandon Roy … both of those guys were special, man. I wish they were healthy,” the former Trail Blazers star asserted.

That said, Miller doesn’t quite think that Oden was a bust since they did have a rather good run, even pushing the 2011 NBA championship-winning Dallas Mavericks to the brink.

“I think the one year, we lost to Dallas, Dallas ended up winning the championship that year … We pushed them. That was a good series,” Miller reminisced, with a hint of regret in his voice.

Needless to say, Oden feels much the same. Except in his case, the heartbreak has to be far worse, considering the fate of his career was taken out of his hands.

Oden wished to play more with Albridge and Roy

When he became the no.1 draft pick over Durant, Portland had hoped that Oden would form a distinguished trio with LaMarcus Albridge and Brandon Roy. Unfortunately, that never really came to pass.

“We were super youn,g and I rarely got to play with them. Those dudes were so talented. Brandon Roy, always welcome… LaMarcus, man, one of the most unstoppable guys,” Oden said on the Club 520 podcast.

He also wishes to have helped build that Portland squad, especially with the talent they had to play with at the time, like Steve Blake, Andre Miller, and Gerald Wallace.

Notably, when Oden, Albridge, and Roy were active, Portland had an incredible 52-10 record to boast about. They were championship-caliber players. So much so that even Albridge realizes how they had something special, and yet it somehow just slipped away.