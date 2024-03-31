LeBron James’ Former Teammate and Richard Jefferson Debate Arizona’s ‘Signature Win’ This Season

Channing Frye, who won the 2016 NBA title with LeBron James, isn’t pleased with the performances of Arizona Wildcats during the 2023-24 NCAA season. As someone who played for four years with the Wildcats from 2001 to 2005, the former alum sounded off on the team. Frye’s comments came after Arizona’s 72-77 loss against Clemson in Sweet Sixteen.

He relayed his thoughts on his Road Trippin’ podcast with his former Cavaliers teammate Richard Jefferson. Jefferson is also an alum of Arizona but his four-year career with the team came just before Frye began his NCAA journey. The two disagreed on the point of the Wildcats having a “signature win” all season long.

“I felt like this year honestly, we didn’t have a signature win,” opined Frye

When Frye brought up the opening night win against Duke wasn’t that special, Jefferson disagreed. On November 10, they had beaten Duke Blue Devils 78-73 in a balanced offensive effort. However, Frye wasn’t convinced by this win as he opined that Duke isn’t an elite program and thought any win against a program like Duke was worthy enough considering they advance to the Elite Eight.

Then Frye lamented the team’s inconsistency and tendency to just “jack up threes” without making one. From that point, the 2001 Wildcats alum agreed with the 2005 Wildcats alum. While Jefferson acknowledged that “they played hard” in the Sweet Sixteen game. He also lauded their defense but was disappointed by the team’s inability to make shots. He highlighted that without making their threes, the squad dug a big hole.

After that, the former Wildcats alum painted a grim picture of the program. He was not pleased with the fact that the team hadn’t made a Final Four since 2001, which was his last year with the program. Later in the pod, he also took a dig at his former Cavs teammate.

Richard Jefferson takes a shot at Channing Frye

In 2001, Richard Jefferson and the Arizona Wildcats were just a win away from the NCAA title but fell to Duke in the final under coach Lute Olson. However, what followed after that was a series of unprecedented disappointments despite having a decorated coach like Olson. When Jefferson left, the program was blessed with a top prospect like Channing Frye, however, he couldn’t help them maintain the standards set under Jefferson. Thus, the former springy jammer pointed out the same to the 2005 NBA #8 draft pick.

“I still fu**ing blame Channing. I still blame Channing. Say whatever you want. He knows. Channing was the first team to go four years at Arizona and not go to in the Lute Olson era. The first one,” Jefferson told Frye

Responding to this, the 2002 Pac-10 All-Freshman inductee claimed that “there is so much only one guy can do”. But Jefferson continued and highlighted how the team under Olson made the Final Four in 1988, 1994, 1998, and 2001. But since then, they have been unable to do so. To sum it up, the two former Arizona alums weren’t encouraged in the direction their alma mater’s basketball program is heading.