“Even LeBron James didn’t believe we could come back from 3-1 down!”: Richard Jefferson reveals shocking reality behind Cavaliers’ mentality during 2016 Finals vs Stephen Curry and Warriors

Richard Jefferson admits a shocking fact about LeBron James and the Cavaliers’ incredible 3-1 comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals

Who knows if LeBron James is the GOAT at this point?

There are about a gazillion fans on both sides of this argument. And let’s be honest here, no matter what happens, there will always be countless fans to argue both sides of the argument.

GOAT or no, however, there is one specific thing that the King unequivocally holds over His Airness. And that is the greatest finals comeback of all time. And yes, MJ stans, yes it’s because Jordan never went 3-1 down in a series to begin with, but just zip it for this one, will you?

Getting back to the point here, coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, against a team with not just NBA history’s only unanimous MVP, but also the best regular-season record ever, undoubtedly takes a world of belief and confidence… or does it?

Richard Jefferson reveals that not a single soul, including LeBron James, believed that the Cavaliers were coming back from 3-1 down

You read that right. Not a single person, not even the great LeBron James believed that they could do what they eventually did.

Don’t believe us? Well then, here is all you need to see to change that.

“My response (to if we believed that we’d come back from the 3-1 deficit) is no! No one thought it… but you don’t try to eat a big steak in one bite, right?

You really just kinda look at it from the standpoint of ‘Alright, we believe that we could play better’. We knew we could play better. We also knew we were going against one of the great teams of all time.”

So there you have it.

Not a single soul believed they could do it. And yet, we now remember it as perhaps the greatest comeback in the entire history of the NBA.

Reality really is stranger than fiction sometimes.

