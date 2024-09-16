LeBron James’ Long-Term Trainer Takes Credit For Lakers Superstar’s “Consistency”

At 39, LeBron James remains one of the best players in the NBA. His longevity is beyond comprehension and is arguably his most impressive trait. It’s a direct result of one of the most important attributes that Mike Mancias developed in him since he was a teenager.

During an appearance on the High Performance podcast, host Jake Humphrey asked the trainer what was the greatest lesson he taught James in their near-two-decade-long relationship. He replied that he harped on about the value of consistency to the Lakers superstar, who rose to the challenge and made it his second nature. Mancias said,

“The greatest lesson that I have taught him I believe is just consistency, being consistent. I actually think we’ve taught each other because we challenge each other each and every day. I’m not going to back down, he’s not going to back down. What has happened here is we’ve both become uber-consistent.”

He then outlined the importance of consistency in team sports and explained how a superstar like James can improve the team with his relentless desire to stay on top. The trainer said,

“When you are in a team setting, others know you’re going to be there for them as well. If you’re consistent with your behavior if you are consistent with your attitude, with your performance then your teammates don’t have to question what you’re going to bring the table that particular day.”

James has spent 20 years playing at an All-NBA level, an unprecedented feat, for which he credits Mancias.

LeBron James acknowledged Mike Mancias’ role

In a post-game interview in April 2023, the Lakers superstar was asked about his thoughts on his longevity as he neared the end of his 20th season in the NBA. The four-time MVP used the opportunity to give props to Mancias. James said,

“There’s no way I’d be playing 20 seasons without him. It’s literally that simple. There’s no way I’d be able to still be playing at this level without him. I mean, he’s that essential to my game, to my performance, to everything that I do. To my mental. So, there’s no way. I mean, I could have got 7-to-12 years of this. But 20? There’s no way without him.”

Mancias has been by the veteran forward’s side throughout his NBA career, which seemingly has no end in sight. Over two decades later, James remains as hungry as ever to play at the top level, evidenced by his heroics in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He’s now gearing up for his 22nd season in the NBA and his trainer will push him as much, if not more than he did in Year 1.