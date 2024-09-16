LeBron James’ Long-Time Trainer Calls Lakers Star “An Open Book,” Reveals One Condition to Get Advice

LeBron James has admitted that he’s closing on retirement from the NBA. Most athletes at this stage of their careers look to pass on their knowledge to the next generation. But if Mike Mancias is to be believed, the Lakers star has always been open to helping players seeking his wisdom. However, there is a specific condition that needs to be met.

During an appearance on the High Performance podcast, host Jake Humphrey asked the trainer, who has worked with the Lakers superstar for over 18 years, whether the four-time NBA champion takes a keen interest in mentoring younger players. Mancias responded,

“I believe he [LeBron James] has always been an open book… to those who seek his advice… But you have to be accountable. You have to take ownership in your own process, to go up to him and talk to him, strike up a conversation. If he is lifting weights, at 7 am, well, you need to be there at 6:45 as well, you know? To meet him, and say, you know, whether it irritates him or not, ‘Hey LeBron, I want to go lift with you, I want to go work out with you. I’ll be there at 6:45′”

James has openly admitted that he wants young players to approach him and ask him for tips and advice on how to better themselves. After a game between the Lakers and Pelicans in 2020, the forward was spotted having a conversation with Zion Williamson. When asked whether he was sharing his wisdom with the young star, James responded with an affirmative and added,

“It’s my obligation, it’s my job to continue to pass on the game to the guys that’s coming in after me. That’s just my responsibility. No one told me to do that, I just feel like it’s my responsibility to leave the game in a better place than when I had it… And if I’m able to give my wisdom, the game, pass it down while I’m playing or after I’m playing, I feel like it’s my job.”

On his words to Zion, LeBron says he thinks it's his responsibility to mentor: "Anybody that says, 'LeBron, why would he do that while he's playing? He's showing signs of weakness, he's buddy-buddy with these guys he's going against.' Tell em to kiss my ass. With a smile, too."

The four-time MVP said he’ll continue mentoring young players and anyone who views it as a lack of competitive spirit or helping his peers beat him can “kiss his a*s.”