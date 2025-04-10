“LeBron James Gon’ Have To Save Him”: Paul Pierce Details Why An ‘Emotional’ And ‘Crying’ Luka Doncic Can’t Lead The Lakers

NBA fans were given a real treat on Wednesday night. Luka Doncic made his first appearance in Dallas since getting traded to the Lakers back in February, a move that has still left the basketball universe in shock. As is custom for a returning superstar, The Don was given a tribute video, remembering all of his wonderful moments with the team. The video evoked an emotional response out of Luka, one that Paul Pierce believed to be problematic.

Advertisement

The Mavericks tribute video aired moments before tip-off and included footage of Doncic watching it in real-time. The moment caught the five-time All-Star by surprise and drove him to tears looking back on all that he accomplished in The Big D since 2018.

It’s actually incredible that the Mavericks organization put so much thought into the tribute. This is considering just how poorly they’ve handled the fallout from this magnanimous trade that still has fans in Dallas mourning the ‘loss’ of their greatest superstar since Dirk Nowitzki.

One person who didn’t care to see Luka get emotional was Pierce, who took to his Instagram Story to give a live reaction. “It’s too emotional for him,” the 47-year-old legend joked. “He’s about to cry…he is crying. I told y’all.” Pierce not only felt that the emotion showed that Luka wasn’t in the proper headspace to play, but suggested that LeBron James was going to have to save his Slovenian teammate.

“He ain’t gonna be able to play tonight. LeBron gon have to save him,” claimed Pierce. “I told you he too emotional right now. Hand it over to LeBron, let him bring home the win for you,” he added.

Paul Pierce on IG pic.twitter.com/F0nBSDLE5d — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) April 10, 2025

Pierce’s prediction could not have been more wrong. Luka ended up dropping 45 points, including 31 points in the first half. LeBron did have a surge in the 4th quarter with 13 points that eventually put the game away for the Lakers, but The Don showed that the emotions only fueled him to ball better.

This is the second time Doncic has faced his old team since the trade. Their first meeting, in Los Angeles, saw him record a Triple-Double in what ended up being a Lakers blowout. Luka is now 2-0 against his old team, which is probably driving Mavs GM Nico Harrison up the wall.

LeBron predicted that Luka would get a hero’s welcome in Dallas

LeBron James is no stranger to returning to your old team’s arena in a different uniform. However, LeGOAT knew that Doncic was going to get a warm welcome in Dallas, much warmer than what he received in Cleveland after jumping to Miami. James predicted this during a recent chat on Spectrum Sportnet.

“I think he’ll get a standing ovation and people will clap and he’ll hear his name a lot,” James stated. “That’s what I’m expecting.” The King could not have been more write. Mavs fans went crazy for Luka as soon as he made his first basket, and gave him an even bigger reception when he took the bench in the game’s final minutes.

Luka has nothing but love for Mavs fans. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xcfwHsJetu — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 10, 2025

As shown above, Luka reciprocated his love for the Dallas faithful, the same ones who supported him ever since he joined the team in 2018.

It goes to show you the love and respect Luka had for the organization. His efforts may not have earned them a championship but who knows? Maybe 7 years of Luka Magic were just as good as a title for the MFFL in hindsight.