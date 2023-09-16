Taken Aback By Father Michael Jordan’s $250,000,000 Film On His Flight, Marcus Jordan Questions His Siblings And Juanita On The Chances

In 1996, Michael Jordan secured his fourth NBA Championship. A huge accomplishment, but it wasn’t his only one of the year. In November of that same year, the movie Space Jam was released. Starring His Airness, the flick was a great success, grossing just over $250,000,000 worldwide. 27 years later, as he revealed on his Instagram, Marcus Jordan, MJ’s son, was surprised to see someone watching it on his flight.

Jordan was in the midst of the 1996-1997 season when the movie came out. Having just secured his fourth championship, he was well on his way to winning his fifth title. With all that put together, 1996 was a great year for the Chicago Bulls legend. He not only showed off his skill on the hardwood floor but also on the red carpet, with Space Jam being considered one of the best sports movies to date.

Marcus Jordan was surprised to see someone watching Michael Jordan’s Space Jam on his flight

Marcus Jordan recently shared a story on Instagram, revealing he was surprised. Surprised, to see someone on his flight watching the movie Space Jam. The same movie that stars his legendary father, Michael Jordan. Hilariously reacting to it, Marcus questioned the chances of finding someone watching his old man’s movie on a flight.

But, he didn’t just stop there. In addition to being taken aback, Marcus went ahead and tagged his siblings, Jeffrey and Jasmine, as well as his mother, Juanita Vanoy, MJ’s ex-wife. After all, they all feature in the movie, albeit they were being played by actors. Nevertheless, it was a nice little throwback story.

To this day, Space Jam remains one of the best sports movies of all time. It was the first time a mega-superstar athlete like Jordan decided to appear on the silver screen. Other NBA stars had tried their hand, including Shaquille O’Neal who made his Hollywood debut two years prior. Nevertheless, the GOAT was the one who raked in the big bucks.

LeBron James carried on MJ’s legacy as he starred in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Michael Jordan’s Space Jam will forever be remembered as an iconic film. But, in 2021, his legacy as the star of the Space Jam franchise was handed on to LeBron James. The King starred in the movie’s reboot, Space Jam: A New Legacy which did fairly well and starred a number of NBA superstars.

And, although His Airness didn’t feature in the film, there was an MJ involved. To be precise, Michael B. Jordan played a role in the film, starring as himself.

At the end of the day, the Space Jam franchise holds a special place in the hearts of many sports fans, let alone basketball fans. It propelled the sport to new heights. And, it’s all thanks to the superstar nature and global popularity of one Michael Jeffrey Jordan.