Basketball

“LeBron James got Draymond Green to invest in Lobos 1707”: How Warriors star’s $1 Billion net worth dream relies on Italian Tequila brand as well

"LeBron James got Draymond Green to invest in Lobos 1707": How Warriors star’s $1 Billion net worth dream relies on Italian Tequila brand as well
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
‘Shaquille O’Neal, I’ve yet to see your p*nis despite scoring on you 1v1’: When Jimmy Kimmel called out the Lakers legend for losing a ridiculous bet
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James got Draymond Green to invest in Lobos 1707": How Warriors star’s $1 Billion net worth dream relies on Italian Tequila brand as well
“LeBron James got Draymond Green to invest in Lobos 1707”: How Warriors star’s $1 Billion net worth dream relies on Italian Tequila brand as well

Warriors’ Draymond Green followed LeBron James’ lead in 2020 and invested in Italian Tequila brand…