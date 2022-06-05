“LeBron James got Draymond Green to invest in Lobos 1707”: How Warriors star’s $1 Billion net worth dream relies on Italian Tequila brand as well

Warriors’ Draymond Green followed LeBron James’ lead in 2020 and invested in Italian Tequila brand Lobos 1707

Players and the influence they place in society with respect to endorsements and ownership is incredible in the modern world. With endorsement deals clocking up record numbers, player power is at an all-time high in an economic sense.

NBA Players have learned from the mistakes of their peers and have invested smartly in their hard earned money. One such instance is in the Alcohol industry by a group of NBA all-stars.

The brand mentioned above is a hot property in NBA investment. FOUR all-stars are a part of the investor group of the brand; LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, and Fred Van Vleet.

Can Lobos 1707 help Draymond Green get to $1 Billion?

Dia Simms launched Lobos 1707 with LeBron James in 2020. It translates to “wolves” and is intended to “celebrate the strength of the pack.”

Amongst other vital investors are a bunch of NBA stars outside James. Draymond Green, Fred Van Vleet, and Anthony Davis are athletes invested in this project.

Lobos is one of the premier Tequila brands available in the USA. Ironically, a prime competitor for this All-NBA investment is a brand led by another sports star, Teramana Tequila. Dwayne Johnson was one of their biggest shareholders.

Being LeBron James’ drink is definitely appealing to a lot of youngsters who look up to the “King”.

Lobos expects to sell 1,00,000 cases by 2022 and its affiliation with NBA all-stars is going to rile sales up to an extent.

Priced at $45 a bottle to start with, Lobos is a premium brand and explores a niche market. Part of LeBron’s billion-dollar empire, Lobos is definitely a brand on the rise.

With Draymond Green currently having a net worth of around $70 Million, Lobos succeeding at award shows and it’s growing sales should sure help Green grow his money.