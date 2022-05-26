“Stephen Curry’s Bored Ape is worth $145,000 or 75 ETH today!”: How the Warriors superstar’s crypto investment is tanking amid the market turmoil

Stephen Curry was amongst the first NBA players to foray into the cryptocurrency world. His Bored Ape is now worth 75 ETH despite the crash.

NBA players over the last few years have started to actively invest their money. A lot of lessons have been learned from the failures of NBA players.

These days modern players look towards idols like Shaq, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan. All of these athletes have multiplied their net worth multiple folds. They also continue to actively invest their money.

For a player of the 21st century, the next avenue for investment looks like cryptocurrency. The pioneer among them looks set to be Steph Curry.

If you want to know where the Warriors Superstar has put his money, it is split into various holdings. But most importantly, he used to have it displayed as his Twitter PFP. You will find that it is a cartoon monkey.

Well, to be more precise, it is a Bored Ape, a collection of NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club. It is the hottest selling NFT in the Crypto world.

Also read: “Stephen Curry, whatever you do, don’t laser eyes!”: 7x Super-Bowl Champion Tom Brady drops crypto advice for Warriors’ superstar

Steph Curry is now part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (“BAYC” in his Twitter bio), a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs. The 2x MVP paid 55 ETH for this one, which is $180,000 — or, 0.39% of his $45.7M salary next season. What a time. pic.twitter.com/T9iBcM7hjk — Boardroom (@boardroom) August 29, 2021

Stephen Curry’s NFT increases in value but only in terms of Ether and not Dollars. It is currently worth $145k!

For Curry’s investment, there is good news and bad news. The good news is that the value of his Bored Ape #7990 has gone up in value.

The chef brought it for 55 ETH or $180,000. It is now worth 75 ETH. The bad news is that the price of ETH or Ethereum for the uninitiated has almost halved.

The Bored Ape is worth $145,000 at the current valuation of ETH. Prudish or foolish? We cannot tell. The current market outlook is bizarre, to say the least.

However, he was one of the first to pick up NFTs and if the market does pick up in the future, chances are his investment will pay off handsomely.

For now, Steph’s attention will be on the Western Conference Finals and he will be looking to lead the Warriors past the Mavericks.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant was 6-0 and Steph Curry is 5-0!”: Lakers legend’s incredible WCF record between 2000-2010 is set to be matched by Warriors superstar