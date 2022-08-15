LeBron James had a $100,000 diamond-encrusted, gold “LeBron 15” made to celebrate reaching 30,000 points

LeBron James likes to be 1 of 1, his “Chosen One” tattoo says it all, so when he hit 30,000 points a very fancy commemorative shoe was made.

LeBron James, the machine, the unbreakable enigma, we are witnessing him enter his 20th year and the signs of wear and tear are minimal. The Rolls Royce of basketball players we think.

He has broken so many records and built a legacy around himself that firmly puts him in the conversation among the greatest players to have played the game.

Among the many records, he is chasing is that of accumulating the highest points total in the NBA. He is just a few thousand off and we reckon he can break it this season.

But before that came the 30,000 points mark and becoming only the 7th to break the mark. He wanted to wear something special for that occasion. Enter the Shoe Surgeon, a renowned craftsman whose job was to make a shoe out of gold.

LeBron James Debuts Gold Nike LeBron 15 Custom from The Shoe Surgeon https://t.co/IW3XegTYx4 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 18, 2017

LeBron James has a custom “LeBron 15” made of gold, which costs a whopping $100,000

The gilded nature of the LeBron 15 is what makes it so unique. To make it, The Shoe Surgeon had to dip crocodile leather in gold.

LeBron James’ gold Nike LeBron 15s worn on GQ are a 1 of 1 custom by The Shoe Surgeon pic.twitter.com/3PxJDwe0Ft — Def Pen Kicks (@DefPenKicks) October 18, 2017

What’s more, these shoes have lace tips that are diamond encrusted with the wording “world champion” on them. Class. The zipper on the shoes is also made out of pure gold.

Kişiye özel tasarladığı spor ayakkabılarla nam salan “The Shoe Surgeon” lakaplı Dominic Chambrone, LeBron James’e 30 bin sayı barajını geçmesinden dolayı timsah derisinden ve altın kaplamalı, 100.000$’ın üzerinde bir değere sahip bu Nike LeBron 15’leri hediye etmiş. pic.twitter.com/7xjTMvOytR — Mete Aktaş (@MeteAktas76) August 28, 2018

Here is the video from The Shoe Surgeon himself. You can see how painstakingly well crafted this shoe is and why it’s worth the dough.

