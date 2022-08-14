Basketball

“6’6″ LeBron James isn’t LeBron James anymore!”: Colin Cowherd had the worst take of all time ahead of the the 2016 NBA Finals vs Stephen Curry

"6'6" LeBron James isn't LeBron James anymore!": Colin Cowherd had the worst take of all time ahead of the the 2016 NBA Finals vs Stephen Curry
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
Kobe Bryant's Ukrainian teammate auctions championship rings at $200,000 for rebuilding efforts
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"6'6" LeBron James isn't LeBron James anymore!": Colin Cowherd had the worst take of all time ahead of the the 2016 NBA Finals vs Stephen Curry
“6’6″ LeBron James isn’t LeBron James anymore!”: Colin Cowherd had the worst take of all time ahead of the the 2016 NBA Finals vs Stephen Curry

Colin Cowherd is one of LeBron James’ biggest supporters – but had the worst take…