“LeBron James’ hairline looks like he swallowed a lunch box, and it went right to his forehead!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Ronnie 2K does the Lakers star completely dirty in NBA 2K22

NBA Twitter reacts as Ronnie 2K does Lakers star LeBron James absolutely dirty in the newest NBA 2K game

LeBron James and his hairline haven’t exactly been the closest friends for a while now.

Let’s be honest, nobody on planet earth can have a hairline as sharp as Jalen Rose. That man has natural god-gifted talent on that end. But, even during his younger days, the King wasn’t even really close to that level. But then again, were any of us ever?

Coming back to the Lakers star though, it seems he has tried to cover his receding hairline up for years. But, it just never quite worked, and sometimes even resulted in some hilarious slip-ups, like when Kyle Kuzma had to hand part of his hair back to him, DURING A LIVE GAME.

With all this happening, James’s hair has become the worst kept secret in NBA history. But, even by those standards, boy did NBA 2K22 do the man dirty.

You’re going to want to see this.

“Bro looks like he stole a PS4”: NBA Twitter can’t stop laughing as pictures of LeBron James’s hairline on NBA 2K22 are released

Now, we know Ronnie 2K had a short-lived beef with Bradley Beal and his wife, so we have two questions.

Can an NBA Insider please tell us if there was some secret beef between LeBron James and Ronnie? And, can someone please check on Bradley Beal for some… noticeable blemishes?

Now, you may be thinking that we’re overacting. And to that we say… maybe you’re right. But, still, we think you should take a look at the tweet below.

LeBron’s hairline in NBA 2K22 😭 pic.twitter.com/PhHxjMcegd — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 9, 2021

Yep. You see it now, don’t you?

Well, we know for a fact most of NBA Twitter did. Here are just some of their reactions.

Lebron looks like he swallowed a lunch box and it went up. — Ref (@And_1_Ref_) September 10, 2021

If you win a title with him you can unlock toupee glue — Ryan_NFT (@ryryed) September 9, 2021

Bro looks like he stole a ps4 pic.twitter.com/073ndgFKCv — IG:lilmemedrip (@lilmemedrip) September 10, 2021

Man, at this point, LeBron should just pull a Kobe and MJ, and just go bald.

