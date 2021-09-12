“Baker Mayfield, I love what I’m seeing!”: CJ McCollum and LeBron James congratulate Cleveland Browns for excellent first half display in 2021-22 NFL season opener versus AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs

LeBron James and CJ McCollum certainly seem to be keeping up with Cleveland Browns and their 2019 no. 1 pick Baker Mayfield today.

The Cleveland Browns had posed a tough, tough challenge for the Kansas City Chiefs during the playoffs last year. Mahomes and co managed to pull through that time, but they have their work cut out today.

Mayfield displayed exemplary composure all through an excellent half of offense for the Browns in their season opener today. While he doesn’t yet have a touchdown pass to his credit (all 3 of the Browns’ touchdowns coming off rushes), he’s made 13 of his 17 pass attempts.

2-time Pro Bowl selection Nick Chubb has put an indelible stamp on this game, accounting for 2 of the Browns’ TDs. They headed into their locker room leading the Chiefs by a 22-10 margin at halftime.

LeBron James and CJ McCollum react to Baker Mayfield and Cleveland Browns’ excellent half

LeBron is a known Dallas Cowboys fan from the past. He has, however, been repping the Cleveland Browns in public since returning to the Cavs in 2014.

The King has been tuned in NFL Sunday action, posting a series of tweets regarding today’s games. He praised DK Metcalf for the wide receiver’s excellent play earlier today. And he’s now tuned into the Browns’ season opener, as is Blazers guard CJ McCollum.

Love what I’m seeing @bakermayfield @God_Son80 . Aggressive play calling. I love it Stefanski I love it 🙌🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 12, 2021

That’s a TD!!!!!!!! Jarvis 😤😤😤😤😤 SAVAGE — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs’ offense will doubtless come back with a vengeance in the second half. However, the action we’ve seen from the Brown’s defense seems highly encouraging.

This faceoff is set up perfectly for an exciting second half finish. The Bengals and Vikings are already battling an overtime game at the time of writing. This would seal yet another memorable opening weekend for America’s most popular major sports league.