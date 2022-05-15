“LeBron James has 21, Kobe Bryant has 17, and Luka Doncic has 12!”: The Dallas Mavericks phenom has an incredible number of 30-point playoff games

Our favorite Slovenian phenom, Luka Doncic has entered another historic list. He is 5th for most 30-point playoff games before turning 24.

Luka Doncic has 12 games with 30-points or more in the playoffs. What’s remarkable is that he is only 23 years old! He is fifth all-time on the list of players with 30-points or more and aged under-24.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are facing a do-or-die game. They head to Phoenix, Arizona to play game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

While they may be facing some pressure, the real burden is on the Phoenix Suns. They are the number 1 seeded team and frankly, they should have been able to beat this Mavericks squad, who have only one all-star.

Luka will be relishing the challenge and he has incredible numbers to back him up. He scores an insane 39 ppg in elimination games, which is higher than LeBron James’ 33.5 ppg.

Which begs the question.

Are we sure Luka Doncic is not the next Lebron? pic.twitter.com/b9WVUh2GOG — DurantMuse(Cancun to NBA championship 2023) (@durantmuse) May 11, 2022

Luka Doncic is chasing LeBron James!

It is clear that Luka Doncic is built for the playoffs and there is only one player he can see in front of him, LeBron James.

LBJ has 21 30-pt games before turning 24. While Luka Might not be able to get another 9 games of 30 points, he is still on a very coveted list.

That is not all, he has 6 40-point playoff games which is more than Kawhi Leonard and Steph Curry! Amongst active players, he trails some legends but we are sure he can chase greatness.

LeBron James has 28 and with a long career ahead of him, Luka might catch him sooner than you think. Whatever the outcome of game 7 we can only sit back, relax and watch in awe.

Most 40-point Playoff games by active players 28 – LeBron James

14 – Kevin Durant

9 – James Harden

7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo

7 – Russell Westbrook

6 – Luka Doncic

6 – Stephen Curry

5 – Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/uXSbAMefQD — 🏀 ALL ICONIC SPORTS (@ALLICONICSPORTS) May 12, 2022

