‘LeBron James has a new compulsion with ‘gloat posting’: Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star for using social media to cover up his “phony GOAT” case

LeBron James either has hardcore stans or diehard haters, there’s no in-between, and it often leads to some social media posts from the King.

The Lakers star is set to enter his 19th year in the NBA at 36 years old. He’s stayed consistently great despite becoming older and at the point where many players would consider retiring.

However, LeBron is only a year removed from winning Finals MVP and after the stellar offseason that the Lakers had, there’s a very real chance that James could be sitting on his fifth NBA ring, inching ever so closer to Michael Jordan.

However, James still has his critics and doubters, and so occasionally you’ll find him on social media mocking the takes that fans have.

Skip Bayless Believes LeBron James’ Social Media Posts Are Masking His ‘Phony GOAT’ Case

Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron hater. He will find every opportunity to pick on the Lakers star and degrade him whenever he can. He’s also a firm believer that Michael Jordan is the best basketball player to have walked planet Earth.

Of course, Bayless’ take itself isn’t a bad one as most people do believe that Jordan stands alone at the top of the NBA mountain, but sometimes he’ll spin things out of nothing to spite LeBron.

Bayless recently took issue with LeBron’s social media posts, saying they’re just a farce to cover up his fake claim to the NBA GOAT.

LeBron has posted Tweets and posts where he mocks the claim that he’s not a top scorer in the league or that he can’t be the best player in the league anymore.

In response, Bayless had this to say:

LeBron has a new compulsion with ‘gloat posting’ on social media. His “phony GOAT” case is slipping away right before his very eyes so he has to keep posting and posting and posting. @undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. https://t.co/PzZU5OYZAd — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 23, 2021

LeBron’s media posting has nothing to do with his case to being the best player in NBA history. He just likes to make fun of people calling him out and hating on him because sometimes people do have some really bad takes (including Skip Bayless).

