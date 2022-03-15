“Karl Anthony Towns becomes the first one since Shaquille O’Neal to record a 60/15 game!”: Wolves’ All-Star makes history, becomes 4th ever big in NBA History to record this feat

Timberwolves Karl Anthony Towns dropped 60 points, 17 rebounds over the San Antonio Spurs, becomes first big since Shaq to do so

The Minnesota Timberwolves made their way to San Antonio tonight to face the Spurs. It was a high-scoring affair, with the Wolves winning the game 149-139. This marks the first 40-win season for the Wolves since 2018. Tonight’s win gets the Wolves to 40 wins, and close to getting to the 6th spot over the Nuggets.

Karl Anthony Towns was magnificent tonight. He went off for 60 points, grabbed 17 rebounds while shooting 61.3% from the field. KAT dropped down 7/11 triples en route to his 60.

KAT made the record for the most points scored this season by any player. He did most of his damage in the third quarter, as he went for 32 points during that frame.

Karl Anthony Towns becomes the first big to drop 60 points, 15 rebounds since Shaq in 2000

Whenever one thinks of the best bigs in the league currently, they always imagine the 2 MVP candidates, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. As the Sixers faced the Nuggets tonight, they had most of the spotlights on them. However, Karl Anthony Towns pulled up tonight, and showed us why he belongs in the conversation as well.

KAT dropped a very efficient 60 points on 31 shots. He also had 17 rebounds to go along with his points. In doing so, he became the first center since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000, to drop 60/15 in a single game.

KAT also became the 4th ever big in NBA History to drop 60/15. He joins Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, and George Mikan as the bigs to have accomplished this feat.