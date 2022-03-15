“Nikola Jokic won the game because he had Bones Hyland and Joel Embiid did not..”: Skip Bayless takes a subtle shot at James Harden as Sixers go down 114-110 against Joker’s team

Nikola Jokic is leading the Nuggets with Will Barton and Bones Hayland behind him and is defeating Joel Embiid and James Harden.

As the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Denver Nuggets inside Wells Fargo Center on Monday, they had something to prove to the critiques who have been on their backs since the losses against the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets.

As soon as they acquired James Harden by the end of the trade deadline last month, the Sixers became the strongest contenders in the East. But that came into question as Harden struggled in his first big night in Philly against his former employers.

Sixers fans who would have been hoping that to be a one-off did get their much-needed satisfaction on the latest night of action, as the Beard almost scored a 24-point triple-double. But still, Nikola Jokic and Co embarrassed Doc Rivers’ squad in their home.

Nikola Jokic outdid James Harden and Joel Embiid leaving Skip Bayless mightily impressed

Having a single superstar in the whole line-up hasn’t done any damage to either Jokic’s performances or Nuggets’ Playoffs chances. On Sunday, it was a similar story when Joel Embiid and James Harden led the team tried dominating the team from Denver.

If you aren’t watching Nikola Jokić play basketball right now… turn on your TV. pic.twitter.com/ABl8iTredz — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 15, 2022

The duo’s combined score of 58 points, 18 rebounds, 16 assists, and 3 blocks wasn’t enough to overcome Jokic’s side. The Joker put up 22 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in the night. And even though the Nuggets do not have another All-Star to support their MVP, Will Barton and Bones Hayland stepped up with 20-point games to beat the Sixers 114-110.

And Skip Bayless couldn’t help himself to take the shot at Sixers or James Harden.

Jokic won the game because he had Bones Hyland and Embiid did not. But I’ll still take Embiid over Jokic. More of a FORCE on both ends. Just … scarier. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 15, 2022

The Fox Sports analyst’s not-so-subtle shot is a clear hit at the Sixers and James Harden, with a pinch of praise of Jokic and Hayland. As much as people hate the man, they will not be able to keep themselves from appreciating and laughing at this one.

