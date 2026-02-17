LeBron James Has Lived Long Enough To Become The Villain, Says Carmelo Anthony

Since 2003, the NBA has practically revolved around one man, LeBron James. The King has been the league’s main character from the moment he stepped onto the court, and he has lived it up with nothing but success. Four championships, four MVP awards, and the all-time scoring record later, he is still taking fans’ breath away at the ripe age of 41. But not everything about his longevity has been positive.

As loved as James is, he is equally hated. In the social media age, trolls will do whatever it takes to smear his name, especially when comparing him to other all-time greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson. For some reason, LeBron presses people’s buttons. That is how you know he has been dominant for so long, because he is still making haters lose sleep at night.

Carmelo Anthony has always been a LeBron supporter. He has been James’ teammate and his opponent, but always his friend first. The Hall of Famer recently discussed how The King remains the nucleus of the NBA, even when his team struggles. He reminded those same haters that James is bigger than the game and always will be.

“What he’s doing…he’s living long enough to be the villain. That’s what he’s doing. He’s doing everything at the top. Still holding this league down. This league don’t move without Bron. I don’t give a f**k what nobody say. It don’t move without Bron,” said Melo on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

“Until he’s gone. His position in this game is bigger than just these wins and losses throughout the course of the season,” the former New York Knicks star added.

And never has a LeBron James statement been more true. Sure, there are bigger and badder players now like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or even his newer Lakers teammate, Luka Doncic. But until Bron officially hangs up the sneakers, this is his show.

Bron is also giving it his all to win his fifth ring. Whether that happens in a Purple and Gold uniform, a Cavs uniform, or with a new squad remains to be seen.

What is certain is that eventually, someone will have to step up and take LeBron’s mantle. It was a topic throughout All-Star Weekend. Guys like Anthony Edwards, Gilgeous-Alexander, or Doncic are prime candidates to become the league’s new face. But none of that really matters until James hits send on that retirement tweet.

And because of that, Melo is 100 percent correct. LeBron has reshaped what greatness looks like in the NBA, from longevity to player power to constant relevance. The next stars are not just chasing his stats. They are chasing the standard he set. The NBA will be lonely without him.