Redditors Hail Nikola Jokic as “Tim Duncan of Our Era” After His Nonchalant Response To Averaging a Triple-Double For The Season

This is Nikola Jokic’s world — and we’re all just living in it. The Joker further cemented his inevitable Hall of Fame induction by having statistically his greatest season yet. The Serbian superstar also amazingly AVERAGED a triple-double throughout the season, the third player in history to achieve that near-impossible task. His greatness knows no bounds.

The triple-doubles weren’t the only category Jokic dominated in. The 2023 NBA Champion was ranked in the top 3 in points for the season and points per game, only falling behind the likes of Anthony Edwards and the man who will most likely win MVP this year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He’s also up there in rebounds and assists. It’s good company that The Joker keeps at the top of the mountain.

Jokic’s triple-double accolade was also nearly achieved in several previous seasons. To finally achieve such a stat must have meant the world to him right? Wrong. When asked about it at a media event, he gave a very Jokic answer. “It’s nice. I think I didn’t do that before. I don’t know. I don’t know what to say. It’s good.”

Well, Jokic’s response has reached the NBA Reddit world — and they are having a field day. One user commended the Joker and compared him to a Spurs legend. “Dude just wants to ball out and go home. The Tim Duncan of our era.” That wasn’t the only unsubtle response.

“I’m a Lakers fan, and this dude has murdered us for years. I love him too,” joked a clear Jokic supporter. A different user pointed out the cool demeanor Jokic has whenever he speaks about his greatness. “Bro just wanted to get back to his racing horses, the actual Main Quest for him,” he wrote.

Despite his amazing season and even more amazing soundbites, Jokic still might not be named MVP. SGA’s contributions, specifically in point scoring, landed OKC at the top seed of the competitive Western Conference. It seems a shame that averaging a triple-double wouldn’t be considered enough for the honor, especially when Russell Westbrook’s 2017 MVP was largely built on this stat.

The funniest part about the MVP race is that even if Jokic did win, which would mark a fourth consecutive victory, he wouldn’t care too much. He’d nod his head and smile. He’d thank the league before begging the Nuggets organization to fly him home to his horses so he could chill and drink beer.

Never change, Nikola Jokic.